COMUNICADO: Roivant anuncia el desarrollo del anticuerpo monoclonal Anti-GM-GSF (2)

1. Huang C, Wang Y, Li X, et al. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Lancet. 2020;395(10223):497-506. doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(20)30183-5. 2. Zhou Y, Fu B, Zheng X, et al. Aberrant pathogenic GM-CSF+ T cells and inflammatory CD14+CD16+ monocytes in severe pulmonary syndrome patients of a new coronavirus. Pre-Print. 2020. https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.02.12.945576 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2755410-1&h=3760805144&u... %2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2755410-1%26h%3D19473861 41%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fdoi.org%252F10.1101%252F2020.02.12.945576%26 a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fdoi.org%252F10.1101%252F2020.02.12.945576&a=https %3A%2F%2Fdoi.org%2F10.1101%2F2020.02.12.945576]. 3. Shiomi A, Usui T. Pivotal roles of GM-CSF in autoimmunity and inflammation. Mediators Inflamm. 2015;2015:568543. doi:10.1155/2015/568543. 4. Kristas SK, Ronconi G, Caraffa A, et al. Mast cells contribute to coronavirus-induced inflammation: new anti-inflammatory strategy. J Biol Regul Homeost Agents. 2020;34(1). doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30183-5. 5. ARDS Definition Task Force. Ranieri VM, Rubenfeld GD, Thompson BT, Ferguson ND, Caldwell E. et al. ARDS Definition Task Force. Acute respiratory distress syndrome: The Berlin Definition. JAMA. 2012;307:2526-33. 6. Rubenfeld GD, Caldwell E, Peabody E, et al. Incidence and outcomes of acute lung injury. New England Journal of Medicine. 20 oct 2005;353(16):1685-93.

Sitio Web: roivant.com/