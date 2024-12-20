RSD wins the BRITISH TRAVEL AWARD 2024

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Great joy over prestigious international award

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich.- RSD Travel is among the top three study tour operators in the UK. This is the result of a much-anticipated awarding of the British Travel Awards (BTA) for the year 2024.

The prestigious BTA travel awards are the result of the largest consumer survey in the UK. More than 409,000 holidaymakers gave around 1.2 million votes, for numerous, very differentiated travel categories. These are organised each year according to geographical regions and, above all, according to the different types of travel.

The review repertoire ranges from "Family Holidays", "Solo Travels" or "All Inclusive" to "Wildlife" or "Art & Culture", which refers to culturally influenced study trips. It is exactly here that RSD - along with two other providers - left all other competitors behind in the large British travel market.

For RSD Travel, which is one of Europe's leading educational tour operators, this recognition is significant because a tremendous number of travellers have cast their vote for it. RSD Managing Director Katherine Anne Castleman: "The work of my dedicated team, the worldwide efforts of our experienced tour guides, our unbeatable value for money, all of this has been wonderfully acknowledged by people. We are delighted!

Towcester

Phone: +44 20 3514 35 43

e-mail: info@rsd-travel.co.uk