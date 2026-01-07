Samsung Reimagines the Future of Design at CES 2026, Guiding Technology for Humanity

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The concluding session of Samsung's CES 2026 Tech Forum series highlighted the human side of technology with leading designers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. today held the final session in its CES 2026 Tech Forum series, 'The Human Side of Tech: Designing a Future Worth Living,' at Samsung's The First Look space at The Wynn Las Vegas. The panel, moderated by Debbie Millman, host of 'Design Matters,' featured Samsung Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini and industry-leading designers Karim Rashid and Fabio Novembre.

With minimalism having defined the visual language of the tech industry for the past two decades, this panel of designers convened by Samsung asked: What comes next? Together, the panelists explored how warmer, more expressive and emotionally resonant technology can shape meaningful experiences in today's AI era, while also charting a path forward for the industry.

Design as an Act of Love

The session covered a shared view on the purpose of design as fundamentally people-first. "In recent years, design in tech has been somewhat uniform," said moderator Debbie Millman. "Compared to other industries, the uniformity in the world of tech is an anomaly. So what if we were to extend technology beyond specifications and functionality?"

Samsung is currently addressing this question by introducing meaning beyond products by focusing on how technology fits into people's lives, experiences and needs. The panelists discussed the growing importance of this mindset in the current landscape in which traditional barriers to entry such as access to tools, scale and technical capability continue to diminish.

The Human Side of Tech

The discussion highlighted technology's role in making intention, care and humanity visible in everyday life. Panelists noted that technology should help people recognize the thoughtfulness embedded in the products they invite into their homes and routines.

In this context, Samsung Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini shared Samsung's design purpose: to enrich the quality of people's lives through meaningful technology designed for humanity. He outlined the company's commitment to help people live longer, live better, live louder and live on through advanced technologies that support wellbeing, creativity and self-expression.

Panelist Karim Rashid added to this sentiment, saying, "When we think about physical things in our world, we think not only about diversity of choice but also the fact that we can develop strong connections to objects," he said. "Through design, you can end up with a very powerful, emotional connection with inanimate objects, or even products."

Designing for Human Values

The panel went on to explore how AI can unlock new possibilities for expression when shaped by human values. Panelists discussed a shared view that AI reaches its true potential when guided by Emotional Intelligence and Human Imagination, not as a replacement for human creativity but as a force that expands it.

CDO Porcini articulated this with "AI (EI + HI)," his approach to balancing Emotional Intelligence and Human Imagination to bring meaning to innovation. While describing this philosophy, CDO Porcini said, "When we design and develop, AI is amplified by Emotional Intelligence and Human Imagination. Then, when people use products, AI amplifies Emotional Intelligence and Human Imagination." He added, "Do not fear technology. We are here to humanize it, guide it, and shape it."

Through these insights, the session reinforced the belief that technology should be humanized, guided and shaped to serve people's lives in increasingly new and meaningful ways.

Expressive Design Drives More Meaningful Experiences

The discussion reinforced the importance of expressive design in bringing human-centered purpose to life, creating experiences that reflect emotion, support self-expression, invite connection and stimulate imagination.

"Happiness is the aim of design," said Fabio Novembre. "Our pursuit of happiness is through design, making the impossible possible. I strongly believe in design, and that it must move back to the center of the stage."

Panelists noted that this reflects a shift from merely designing objects to designing experiences where emotion, meaning and identity are increasingly integral to how people relate to technology. This approach inspires a new kind of expression, resulting in designs that range from subtle and minimal to bold and imaginative — all meant to shape a future that isn't just worth living, but worth loving.

