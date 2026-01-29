Saudi Arabia Unveils Ambitious New Privatization Strategy to Expand Public-Private Partnerships

Strategy sets out 220+ new public-private partnerships contracts by 2030

Targets initial $64 billion (SAR 240 billion) in direct capex investment

Broadens private sector participation across new and existing projects

National Privatization Strategy accelerates realization of Saudi Vision 2030 economic diversification goals

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a new National Privatization Strategy to significantly expand the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in delivering and operating large-scale projects and advancing economic diversification of in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Led by the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), the Strategy provides unprecedented opportunities for long-term foreign direct investment in initiatives to enhance the quality and efficiency of infrastructure and public services in the Kingdom, strengthen the role of the private sector in sustainable economic development, enable the government to focus on its legislative, regulatory and oversight roles, and enhance fiscal sustainability.

Saudi Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of the NCP, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, stated: "In the Kingdom, we strive to establish future-ready infrastructure with high quality and efficiency, ensuring that public services delivered to citizens, residents, and visitors are among the best in the world, while strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global reference in public-private partnerships."

The National Privatization Strategy aims to increase resident and visitor satisfaction with public services across 18 targeted sectors, create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs, sign more than 220 PPP contracts by 2030, and mobilize over $64 billion (SAR 240 billion) in private capital investments by 2030.

The launch of the Strategy marks the transition from the foundational phase – successfully completed under the 2018 Privatization Program – to a new phase focused on execution and accelerating delivery. The Strategy will open up new sectors for private sector investment locally and internationally, including transport and logistics, water, health and education infrastructure and real estate, enable participation in larger and more complex projects, increase financing opportunities, as well as accelerate new partnerships and reinvestment in mature projects.

The government will seek partners for projects including the Saudi Landbridge linking east and west coasts through Riyadh, several education infrastructure projects, water desalination, treatment and strategic reservoir, as well as international airports.

The Strategy establishes five core programs related to planning, regulation, human capital, awareness and prioritization, to enable and advance the privatization ecosystem. These are supported by 42 executive initiatives to achieve its objectives and contribute to Vision 2030 privatization targets. It also includes an executive program dedicated to identifying and prioritizing privatization opportunities, with more than 145 priority opportunities identified—representing attractive investment prospects for the private sector.

The 2018 Privatization Program has achieved several key milestones, most notably the establishment of the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), the approval of more than 200 projects with estimated total investments of approximately $213 billion, and the signing of nearly 90 contracts, including asset sale and PPP contracts across multiple sectors.

The Program also contributed to strengthening private sector participation, enhancing the operational efficiency of government assets, and advancing the legislative and regulatory environment that supports investment – thereby supporting economic diversification goals and improving the Kingdom's competitiveness regionally and globally.

For more information contact: James Drewer, Ways, James@ways-sa.com

About the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP)

The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) is the driving force behind Saudi Arabia's Private Sector Participation (PSP) ecosystem. Established in 2017, NCP reports directly to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and plays a vital role in developing world-class infrastructure and public services, contributing to the Kingdom's sustainable development goals in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

NCP brings together public and private stakeholders, as well as government decision makers to unlock the full potential of the private sector to participate in privatization and public-private partnership (PPP) projects. This collaborative approach leverages private sector expertise and innovation to successfully deliver impactful PPP projects.

Find out more about the NCP herehttps://www.ncp.gov.sa/en and https://www.ncp.gov.sa/en/NationalStrategy/Pages/default.aspx

About Vision 2030

Saudi Vision 2030, launched in 2016 by the Saudi Government under the leadership of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is the Kingdom's roadmap to modernize its society, economy, and government. It seeks to diversify the economy reducing dependence on oil exports and develop other industries including tourism, mining and finance.

The vision rests on three main pillars: positioning Saudi Arabia the "heart of the Arab and Islamic world", becoming a global investment powerhouse, and transforming the country into a hub connecting Africa and Eurasia.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-unveils-ambitious-new-privatization-strategy-to-expand-public-private-partnerships-302673974.html