Scotch & Soda Reveals New Brand Identity, Accelerates Global Expansion With New Store Openings (1)

AMSTERDAM, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-born fashion brand Scotch & Soda reveals today the launch of its new identity whilst announcing the expansion of its store network by opening 15 new stores over the next 6 months.

The new brand logo embraces the symbol of unity at the heart of Scotch & Soda's name which embodies the free spirit of Amsterdam, blending the iconic ampersand with the brand's initials, whilst also nodding to the craftmanship that goes into the collections by following the delicate movement of a thread attached to the eye of a needle.

The identity reflects Scotch & Soda's design ethos of connecting the expected with the unexpected, celebrating the power of self-expression and liberal thinking of Amsterdam. It is translated into collections which combine essentials with eclectic statements, grounding them with surprising details and unique functionality to deliver a modern everyday wardrobe across menswear, womenswear, kidswear and a premium denim line named after the iconic "Amsterdams Blauw." The new identity will first be revealed on the brand's social media channels, website and dedicated app, as well as in several new stores, before launching on collections in November.

15 new brick-and-mortar stores and 12 shop-in-shops will be opening worldwide over the next 6 months starting today, adding to the brand's existing retail network of 225 stores and 161 shop-in-shops. The acceleration of its global retail network in key markets across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, with the introduction of a new "Free Spirit" store concept that highlights its new brand identity, will be combined with the brand's unified commerce integration and omnichannel capabilities to be completed by early 2022.

In addition to the new stores, the brand will also add new showrooms and offices in Shanghai (China) and Milan (Italy) this spring.

Frederick Lukoff, CEO, commented: "With our new identity, we want to define our evolution, mark a new era of brand expression and storytelling with a renewed ambition for growth whilst still managing the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our current performance. We are relentlessly optimistic about the future and the next chapter of the brand and its story based on the profound values of unity that drive the unique spirit of Amsterdam."

Key upcoming openings include 3 larger locations in the Netherlands in Utrecht, the Westfield's Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam, and the brand's largest flagship worldwide in 's-Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch). In Germany, two stores will open, starting with a new location in Hamburg. In France, a new store will open in the Corso wing in the CAP3000 beachfront mall in Nice. A location will open in Ukraine, whilst in Poland two stores will launch in Warsaw. Additionally, three shop-in-shops will open with Globus in Switzerland, followed by 7 shop-in-shops in Ahléns department stores across Sweden.

Scotch & Soda will open a store in the Seaport district of Boston in the United States in September, following the recent openings of two stores in California in January, adding to the existing 43 store portfolio in North America, all while currently looking into securing additional locations in key cities in California, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Continuing its expansion in the Middle East, the brand enters the new market of Israel in April, followed by Qatar, UAE and Kuwait. In Asia-Pacific, a franchise will open in April in Mumbai, India, as well as in October in Perth, Australia.

Each store is unique, blending the original architecture and characteristics of each building with the brand's own signature design to embody the new store concept. All facades and interiors will carry the new brand identity and play on muted tones, combined with pop accents of sunshine yellow, rose pink, and burgundy. Bespoke fixtures in aged brass, textured tiles, marble, powder-coated steel and a custom bar, as well as selected vintage furniture and wallpapers designed in-house complete the new design concept.

All new stores are fitted with LED lights, FSC wood herringbone flooring, new hangers made of recycled materials and selected soft furnishings such as sustainable rugs woven in ECONYL®. The Westfield Mall of the Netherlands store is also BREEAM®-certified for sustainability performance.

Addressing sustainability is also at the core of Scotch & Soda's approach to creating responsible collections. For the current Summer 2021 season, 41% of all styles across all lines meet our standard of 20% use of responsible material by item, aiming to increase this so that 70% of styles to be made by early 2024 meet such standards.

From the Summer 2022 collection onwards, Scotch & Soda will be increasing the responsible standard of materials use to a minimum of 50% of these materials. These are certified fibres that are organic, recycled, regenerative or renewable from a biological or technical source, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester or ECONYL®, except in the use of recycled cotton, in which our threshold is 20% to ensure that we maintain the durability and quality of the fabric as the fibres of recycled cotton are shorter.

About Scotch & Soda

Born in Amsterdam in 1985, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique - an attitude reflected in its collections, which include men, women, kids, denim, eyewear, fragrances and accessories, occupying a unique space in today's global fashion landscape.

Collections can be found globally in 225 freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia, as well as in 7,000 doors in some of the world's biggest cities, including New York, London and Paris. The brand's online operations also ship to over 70 countries.

