Securitas Capital Markets Day, March 7, 2024 - Save the date

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on Thursday March 7, 2024, at 14.00 CET to approximately 17.00. The event will provide a strategic and financial update.

The event will take place at Securitas' Headquarter in Stockholm and will also be web casted.

A formal invitation including agenda and registration will follow closer to the event.

Investors: Carina Florén; IR Manager +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

