Senior Executive Torborg Chetkovich joins atNorth's Board of Directors

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

atNorth brings sustainable infrastructure expert Torborg Chetkovich on board as part of a continued commitment to the growth and expansion of the business

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Torborg Chetkovich to its Board of Directors. The expansion of the board is part of atNorth's commitment to grow their business in the Nordics to meet the increasing needs of global businesses at a time when cost efficient sustainable infrastructure is in more demand than ever.

"Torborg Chetkovich has 30 years of experience working and investing in next generation infrastructure", saysEyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "As we continue to scale our business, we are committed to engaging with the right people to support our growth in the most intelligent and environmentally conscious way. Torborg's strategic knowledge and commitment to best in class technology, coupled with her proven track record of building great organizations from the ground up, will allow us to meet the increasing demand for our services with agility whilst remaining true to our sustainable ethos."Torborg has held several Senior Executive Management and Board positions within the transport, real estate and infrastructure sector and currently holds the position of Managing Director, Private Infrastructure Europe at Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm and majority owner of atNorth, on behalf of its clients. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the firm's current portfolio company Parmaco and energy infrastructure company CapeOmega. Prior to joining Partners Group, she served as Partner at CapMan Infra, Group CEO of Swedavia (Swedish airports) and MTR Nordics and Deputy CEO at Veolia Transport Sweden.

"I am delighted to join the atNorth Board of Directors at this time of significant growth for the business and the industry as a whole," says Chetkovich. "As the demand for high performance data center solutions continues to grow, it is essential that businesses are met with scalable offerings that are truly sustainable and future proof. I look forward to collaborating with atNorth's leadership team and my board colleagues to guide the success of the business at this pivotal time".

The addition to the board is part of a period of aggressive recruitment of industry leaders for atNorth as they continue with their extensive growth plans. The business has significantly expanded its board of directors in the last year with the appointments of Anders Svensson, Mats Hultin and Peter Gross .

See more information: https://atnorth.com/insights/senior-executive-torborg-chetkovich-joins-atnorths-board-of-directors

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates five data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a sixth site to open in Akureyri, Iceland in Q2, 2023 and a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth onLinkedIn,Facebook, orTwitter.

Press Contacts:

Caroline Brunton / Natalie PalfremanKite Hill PR for atNorth+44 (0) 7796 274 416caroline@kitehillpr.com / natalie@kitehilllpr.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/senior-executive-torborg-chetkovich-joins-atnorths-board-of-directors-301836924.html