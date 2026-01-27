Servier delivers solid performance in 2024/25 and confirms its forecasts for 2030 (2)

Servier reported Group revenues of €6.9 billion for 2024/25, up 16.2% from 2023/24.

Growth over the financial year was driven by increased sales in oncology, particularly in the United States.

Several partnership agreements in oncology and neurology strengthen the Group's R&D portfolio in rare diseases.

Achieving 2025 targets reflects successful transformation that began in 2015 and underpins the Group's ambitions for 2030.

SURESNES, France, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation, published its financial results for the 2024/25 financial year today and recapped the highlights that led to such significant growth.

Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, said: "The solid results from our 2024/25 financial year put us one important step closer to achieving our 2030 objectives. They validate the relevance of our differentiated innovation strategy to serve patients and the commitment of our employees. These results also underscore the success of the Group's transformation, which began 10 years ago, involving significant investments in innovation and international expansion. Our long-term vision is made possible by the fact that we are governed by a foundation."

Excerpt from the Group's audited results[1] (financial year ending September 30, 2025)

In the 2024/25 financial year, Group revenue reached €6.9 billion, exceeding the €6 billion target. This 16.2% increase over the previous year reflects the Group's growth momentum and ability to provide patients with an ever-increasing number of medicines.

Revenue growth resulted from a 16.9% increase in sales volume, or €1 billion, compared to 12.6% for FY 2023/24. There was also an unfavorable currency effect of 2.0%, equivalent to €118 million, (compared with an unfavorable impact of 3.5% in the previous year), as well as a positive price effect of 1.3%, equal to €76 million (compared with 1.7% for the 2023/24 financial year).

EBITDA[2] for the 2024/25 financial year amounted to €1.9 billion, corresponding to a 28.2% revenue margin compared to 22.2% in 2023/24. This increase was driven by significant growth in medicine sales during the financial year, particularly in oncology, combined with effective cost control across the Group. By 2023/24, the Group had already exceeded its 2024/25 target of achieving a 21.7% EBITDA margin.

Consistent with strategy, Servier remains confident in its ability to achieve global annual revenues of €10 billion by 2030 and an EBITDA margin of at least 30%.

Growth fueled by oncology performance in the United States

The 2024/25 financial year was highlighted by several advances in oncology and partnership agreements signed, reflecting the Group's dedication to developing new therapeutic solutions for patients with rare cancers. In line with the Group's strategy, oncology continues to grow and now accounts for 32.2% of Group revenue, compared with 24.2% in 2023/24. Oncology revenues amounted to €2.21 billion in 2024-25, an increase of 54.6%. This growth stems from a significant increase in oncology sales volume following the launch of Voranigo in the United States.

Medicine sales in cardiometabolism and venous diseases underscore the Group's historic, ongoing commitment in this area. As a result, sales rose by 1.8% to €2.968 billion, boosted by strong sales performance for Daflon in venous diseases.

European Union revenues account for 40.5% of Group revenue and show a 9.2% increase over the previous financial year. The US subsidiary remained the Group's leading operating unit, with revenues of €1.496 billion in 2024/25, compared with €879 million in 2023/24, reflecting growth of 70.3%. The US market generated 21.8% of Group revenue.

Pascal Lemaire, Executive Vice President Finance at Servier, said: "The Group's 2024/25 financial year results mirror our successful international growth, particularly our oncology business in the United States. They reward the risks taken as part of our targeted strategy and our policy of investing in R&D in rare diseases in oncology and in neurology where there are unmet patient needs. Our results are also a testament to Servier's decision to raise its growth targets for 2030, particularly to reach €10 billion in revenue."

Targeted, collaborative R&D to enhance and strengthen the pipeline

In 2024/25, the innovation strategy focused on renewing and sustaining our research and development pipeline through both internal and external growth.

Incorporating AI (artificial intelligence) and data throughout the medicine development chain has now become part of Servier's ambition to improve R&D productivity to serve patients. AI helps researchers navigate biological complexity and speed up the development of treatments for the right patient at the right time, particularly in rare diseases in oncology and neurology.

Targeted innovation driving growth in oncology

The 2024/25 financial year was once again noteworthy for several marketing authorizations in oncology around the world, bolstering the Group's ability to develop new therapeutic solutions for rare forms of cancer with unmet medical needs, and get them to patients.

Following approvals in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Brazil, Voranigo has now been approved in Europe, bringing the total number of countries to nearly 45. Used to treat patients with a rare form of brain cancer, Voranigo is currently administered to more than 5,500 patients in the United States and around the world through early access programs. Alongside this, Tibsovo, a targeted therapy in hematology, has been approved for marketing in Japan.

In addition, the Group has finalized three significant partnership agreements that demonstrate its focus on advancing targeted oncology therapies and the value creation potential of its R&D. The Group entered into a licensing agreement with Black Diamond Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a targeted therapy for solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer. Additionally, the acquisition of a precision therapy from Chinese biopharmaceutical company BioNova Pharmaceuticals Ltd also enabled the Group build on its leadership in acute leukemia. And finally, Servier joined forces with IDEAYA Biosciences to make Darovasertib available to patients. This is a potential treatment for uveal melanoma, which is a rare type of eye cancer.

Featuring in the Top 10 of the PatientView Survey[3] and obtaining the leading position in the oncology category are recognition of the Group's unwavering dedication to patients and patient advocacy groups.

Aspiring to be a leading force in neurology

Building on its ongoing transformation, the Group aims to establish a leading neurology franchise by developing a robust pipeline in rare neurological diseases modeled on its oncology strategy. Servier is targeting three main types of neurological diseases associated with a genetic and/or immuno-inflammatory mechanism: refractory epilepsy, rare movement disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. Servier R&D is focused on small molecules that target messenger RNA, particularly antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), as well as pharmacological molecules and monoclonal antibodies. To date, the neurology pipeline comprises eight research projects and three projects in development.

Servier has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for a product to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) in children, a rare form of epilepsy that is resistant to conventional anticonvulsant drugs. In the field of DEE, the Group has also partnered with University College London to test ASOs from Servier in innovative cell models, called brain assembloids, which replicate key aspects of human brain development and function.

Leveraging the strength of its global resources, Servier also intends to become a partner of choice for innovative biotech companies in the development of new drugs that slow or halt the progression of rare neurological disorders and significantly improve patient quality of life.

Over the past year, the Group has therefore enriched its pipeline with the acquisition of a first asset in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) from biotech company Kaerus Bioscience Ltd. This asset is a potential treatment for Fragile X syndrome, the most common genetic cause of ASD, for which there are currently no treatment options.

Innovation continues with a focus on improving patient adherence to cardio-metabolic therapies

Servier maintains its position as the world's leading pharmaceutical company in hypertension[4]. Cardiometabolism and venous diseases accounted for 43.3% of consolidated revenues in FY 2024/25, with performance driven by sales of Daflon as well as growth in Single Pill Combinations (SPCs), which make it possible for patients with multiple and chronic conditions to take their various treatments in a single pill.

Several marketing authorization applications were submitted in many countries for an extended-release triple therapy in hypertension and its first quadruple therapy. These innovations are designed to address the issue of treatment non-adherence, a major health challenge for the nearly 50% of patients with chronic diseases who do not follow their prescribed treatment plans exactly[5], which also places a financial burden on health care systems. Among other initiatives, Servier partnered with 14 institutions to sponsor the first World Adherence Day.

Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President Research and Development at Servier: "Our differentiated approach is paying off. Following major oncology launches in 2025 that consolidate our expertise in rare cancers, we are investing in rare neurological diseases while continuing our innovations in Single Pill Combinations (SPCs) in cardiometabolism. All our R&D projects are clinically grounded and focused on critical unmet medical needs, leveraging recent scientific and technological inflection points. They represent decisive and sustainable choices with one ultimate beneficiary: the patient."

Last but not least, the creation of Servier's venture capital fund — Servier Ventures — will also help further the Group's R&D strategy by strengthening direct, early access to innovation in its target therapeutic areas and fueling the long-term pipeline. Through investment and support for innovative start-ups, this fund gives Servier the opportunity to position itself as a partner of choice within the biotech ecosystem, promoting the development of new and innovative medicines.

About Servier

Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation. With its governance model, the Group is committed to therapeutic progress to serve patients and integrates the patient voice at every stage of the medicine life cycle.

As a leading global player in cardiology and venous diseases, Servier aims to become a leading innovator in oncology and neurology. The Group intends to offer targeted therapeutic solutions, particularly in rare cancers and neurological diseases, and invests nearly 20% of its brand-name sales in R&D.

Headquartered in France, Servier relies on its more than 20,000 employees and a solid geographic presence with medicines distributed in more than 130 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group achieved revenues of €6.9 billion.

[1] The Group's 2024/25 financial information is presented on a pro forma basis, comparable to the previous financial year, and includes Biogaran business. Excluded are restatements related to IFRS 5 regarding businesses held for sale.

[2] EBITDA is used as an indicator of operating performance (EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) based on recurring operating income excluding items such as asset disposals and other non-recurring costs.

[3] PatientView's Corporate Reputation of Pharma, 2024. The Patient Perspective — Global Edition.

[4] IQVIA, Analytics Link / World 84 countries – MAT Q3-2025

[5] Adherence to Long-Term Therapies: Evidence for action. World Health Organization, 2003.

