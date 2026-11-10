Silvio Denz addresses the long-term future of Lalique Group

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Zurich, 8 November 2026 – Following a speculative report in a French blog that contains various false statements, Lalique Group wishes to set out the position of its Chairman and majority shareholder, Silvio Denz.

“When I acquired Lalique in 2008, the Maison was in difficulty. Since then I have devoted considerable resources, time and passion to it, with our management and their teams: to the manufacture in Wingen-sur-Moder, to our teams in Paris and Zurich, to the collections and the boutiques. Around Lalique, we have built a group: Lalique Beauty with its own brands and licences, our fragrance site of Lalique Beauty Services in Ury and our hotels and restaurants in Alsace, in Bordeaux, in Scotland and in Zurich. Together we have made Lalique one of the great French maisons again, and each of the Group’s businesses has its own teams, its own know-how and its own future.

Having recently celebrated my seventieth birthday, I feel a deep responsibility for the long-term future of all of this. It is only natural that I address the question of succession now, for each of the businesses of the Group, while I am in good health, in the interest of our employees, our sites and the heritage we carry. To do otherwise would be irresponsible.

The Group regularly receives expressions of interest from potential investors. We consider each of them carefully, guided by one principle: that the long-term future of each business and its employees is safe-guarded, and that its heritage endures. No decision has been taken. Should a project take shape for any of our businesses, its employees and their representatives will be the first to know.

In the meantime, nothing changes. Our teams continue their work, our customers and partners are served as before, and the Lalique name remains where it belongs: with the crystal works in Wingen-sur-Moder, where Lalique has been made since 1922.”

Lalique Group will not comment further at this stage.

Media contact

Lalique Group SA

Elle Steinbrecher

Group Head of Communications & PR

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zürich

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58

E-Mail: elle.steinbrecher@lalique-group.com

Lalique Group

Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique.

Further information is available at: www.lalique.com.