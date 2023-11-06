Sinch to deliver digital transformation project for Beyond ONE in Latin America

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that it will deliver a digital transformation project for Beyond ONE in the growing Latin American market.

Beyond ONE, a digital services provider headquartered in the Middle East, with MVNO operations under the Virgin Mobile brand in LATAM and Middle East and Africa, and Friendi Mobile in the GCC, has a current subscriber base of 5.5 million subscribers.

The newly announced project will see Sinch optimizing Beyond ONE's digital infrastructure to improve customer experience for its users. Sinch's comprehensive solutions include providing online charging for voice, data and current and future digital services designed to elevate Beyond ONE's value proposition in Latin America.

Sinch's carrier grade one cloud communications platform delivers scalable, fast and flexible messaging, value-added services, fraud and security and policy and charging solutions to meet MNOs' requirements. Powered by its global Super Network, Sinch also provides a range of services to help operators drive customer A2P monetization, voice and data verification, data & analytics, and CPaaS solutions across any mobile messaging channel.

Nicklas Molin, EVP, Market Unit International at Sinch, said, "Beyond ONE is a digital disruptor that believes the telco industry can do better, delivering more innovation and improved service to customers. We aim to help Beyond ONE transform its telco experience, acquire new customers, and support its ambitious vision."

Markus Tagger, Group CEO, Beyond ONE said, "Our growth strategy in Latin America includes expansion into Brazil and Argentina, and Sinch is a pivotal component in enabling our digital-first approach to transforming our operations in this key region."

Salvatore Traina, Group CTO, Beyond ONE added," This project marks the first implementation for Beyond One in a public cloud, leveraging AWS cloud technology for hyper scalability and efficiency. Sinch will help us transform our digital stack worldwide, meaning we can offer our customers improved propositions, better experiences, and enhanced digital services."

About Sinch

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one

