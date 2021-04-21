Singer Destiny Chukunyere will represent Malta at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

VALLETTA, Malta, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer Destiny Chukunyere will return to the stage this year to represent her native Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest. The artist is no stranger to Eurovision glory, having won the content's 2015 junior edition with "Not My Soul," marking Malta's first victory. Destiny's latest track, a feel-good, dancefloor filler titled "Je Me Casse," has been selected as Malta's entry for Eurovision's 2021 comeback.

"Ladies – if you feel like flaunting tonight, it's all right!"

Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2021: About the Song

The perfect accompaniment to Destiny's powerful delivery, "Je Me Casse" features high-energy production with influences of electro swing, pop, and four-on-the-floor rhythms. The three-part bridge shines the spotlight on the singer's vocals, encompassing acapella, gospel, and soul overtones before closing with a triumphant return to the massive chorus.

According to Destiny, the song is a female anthem of confidence and empowerment, encouraging other women to "shine bright for themselves and support each other." This sentiment is evident in the recording's inclusion of a choir.

In a further show of her strong versatility as a performer, Destiny has also released a powerhouse symphonic rendition of "Je Me Casse" backed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. The official clip features earth-shattering performances by both Destiny and the orchestra as well as breath-taking views of Malta and Gozo.

Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2021: About the Writers

Lyrics: Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund, Pete BarringerComposers:Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund, Pete Barringer

