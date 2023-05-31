SKF consolidates manufacturing in Europe, proposes to close factory in Luton

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF today announces a consolidation of its spherical roller bearing manufacturing to secure the long-term competitiveness on the European markets. The consolidation is also in line with the Group's strategy to invest in automation and regionalization, and accordingly rightsize its manufacturing operations in Europe. Consequently, SKF proposes to cease its bearing manufacturing site in Luton, UK.

Manufacturing at the site in Luton would be ramped down, with a full closure anticipated by the end of 2024. Production is proposed to be moved to SKF's factory in Poznan, Poland.

Aldo Cedrone, Acting President, Industrial Region Europe Middle East and Africa, says: "Although it is a difficult decision to make, this is an important step in securing our long-term competitiveness on the European markets. To ensure that our spherical roller bearing production stays competitive, investments are needed in new machinery and our evaluation showed Poznan is the optimum site for this investment. Our immediate focus is to support our colleagues in Luton."

The Luton factory currently employs approximately 300 people. The proposed activities are subject to consultation with employees and union representatives and SKF is fully committed to engaging with employees and their representatives throughout the consultation process.

