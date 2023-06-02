Sobi to present new data at the 2023 EHA congress

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® will present data at the EHA (European Haematology Association) hybrid congress taking place in Frankfurt, Germany8-11 June, 2023, highlighting the company's commitment in rare haematological diseases. During the congress, Sobi will present important new data on haemophilia, immune thrombocytopenia, relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria.

"We look forward to discussing new data related to several of Sobi's therapeutic areas with haematologists at this year's EHA congress. This marks Sobi's entry into onco-haematology with a satellite symposium on DLBCL," said Tony Hoos, MD, PhD, Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. "Connecting in person and online with physicians at EHA helps us to understand the needs in clinical practice and advance medical progress together."

Key data to be presented at the EHA congress 2023

About Alprolix®

Alprolix® (eftrenonacog alfa) is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for haemophilia B using Fc fusion technology to prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor IX to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the body), enabling Alprolix to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). Alprolix is manufactured using a human cell line in an environment free of animal and human additives. Alprolix is approved and marketed by Sobi for the treatment of haemophilia B in the EU, the UK, Iceland, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. It is also approved in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries where Sanofi has the marketing rights.

About Elocta®/Eloctate®

Elocta®/Eloctate® (efmoroctocog alfa) is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for haemophilia A using Fc fusion technology to prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor VIII to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the body), enabling Elocta to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). Elocta is manufactured using a human cell line in an environment free of animal and human additives. Elocta is approved and marketed by Sobi for the treatment of haemophilia A in the EU, the UK, Iceland, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. It is approved and marketed as Eloctate® (Antihemophilic Factor [Recombinant], Fc Fusion Protein) by Sanofi in the United States, Canada Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, where Sanofi has the marketing rights.

About the Sanofi and Sobi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialization of Alprolix® and Elocta®/Eloctate®. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialisation of efanesoctocog alfa or ALTUVIIIO in the US. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia, and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

About Aspaveli®/ Empaveli®

Aspaveli/Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, a part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Aspaveli/Empaveli is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) in the European Union and the United Kingdom as Aspaveli and in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia as Empaveli. Aspaveli/Empaveli is also under investigation for several other rare diseases across haematology and nephrology.

About the Sobi and Apellis collaboration

Sobi and Apellis have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Sobi has exclusive ex-US commercialisation rights for systemic pegcetacoplan, and Apellis has exclusive US commercialisation rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and retains worldwide commercial rights for ophthalmological pegcetacoplan, including for geographic atrophy (GA).

About Zynlonta®Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine) is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, Zynlonta is internalised by the cell, where enzymes release a pyrrolobenzodiazepine payload. The potent payload binds to DNA minor groove with little distortion, remaining less visible to DNA repair mechanisms. This ultimately results in cell cycle arrest and tumour cell death. Zynlonta® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumours.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Doptelet®

Doptelet (avatrombopag) is an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA) that mimics the biologic effects of TPO in stimulating the development and maturation of megakaryocytes, resulting in increased platelet count. It is approved in the European Union, the United States and several other countries for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure, and for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Chronic ITP is a rare autoimmune bleeding disorder characterised by low number of platelets and increased bleeding risk. The incidence of primary ITP in adults is 3.3/100,000 adults per year with a prevalence of 9.5 per 100,000 adults (Lambert et al. Blood 2017).

SobiSobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

