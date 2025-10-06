S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY ANNOUNCE THE WINNERS OF THE COLLATERAL AWARDS AHEAD OF THE GRAND FINALE 2024-25

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MILAN, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy today unveiled the global winners of its three prestigious collateral awards, a significant milestone leading up to the Grand Finale of the 2024-25 Competition. These talented chefs, representing diverse regions, have distinguished themselves through an extensive selection process that began with local competitions across 15 regions worldwide.

Chef Zanté Neethling (Africa, Middle East & South Asia) receives the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award, chef Noah Wynants (North Europe) is named winner of the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award and chef Nicolás A. López (USA) takes home the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award.

Each award recognises a young chef whose work goes beyond culinary excellence to reflect deeper values of sustainability, cultural connection and personal expression. As the international culinary community looks ahead to the Grand Finale of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25, set to take place in Milan on 28-29 October, these collateral awards highlight the multifaceted talent emerging in the global culinary landscape.

The S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award, presented to South African chef Zanté Neethling, celebrates a dish that best expresses the principle of social responsibility. The award acknowledges a chef's commitment to responsible practices, ethical sourcing, and a positive impact on their community, and is voted for by The Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Neethling's dish, Tribute to the Khoi-Khoin Taras, was praised for its integration of indigenous knowledge. Currently Executive Sous Chef at Beyond in Cape Town, Neethling has established herself as a strong voice for regenerative practices and biodiversity in modern gastronomy.

"This recognition is deeply personal and significant to me," said Neethling. "Sustainability isn't just a trend, it's a responsibility to regenerate, preserve and pass on the knowledge that connects us to nature and to each other."

Juliane Caillouette Noble, Managing Director of The Sustainable Restaurant Association, noted: "Zanté's signature dish is not only a carefully sourced tribute to South Africa's ancestral roots, but also a roadmap for how chefs can lead in building a more ethical and equitable food system."

Chef Noah Wynants of the Netherlands has been named winner of the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award. This prize, selected by the competition's mentors, celebrates the young chef whose signature dish best reflects harmony between tradition and innovation. Wynants impressed with his plant-based take on a global classic, Dutch 'Rendang', which reinterprets a traditionally meat-based dish using local fruits and vegetables.

"With this dish, I want to show that worldly flavours can be achieved with products from our own country or region," Wynants said. "This dish is entirely based on vegetables and fruits and contains no animal products. By doing this, we challenge ourselves and demonstrate that the same flavours can be achieved without using animal ingredients."

Mentors from the competition commended Wynants for a dish that demonstrates how sustainable sourcing and cultural storytelling can come together in a refined and contemporary expression of gastronomy.

Chef Nicolás A. Lopez of the United States has been awarded the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award, promoted by Fine Dining Lovers. This is the only award in the competition decided by public vote and recognises the young chef whose dish best expresses their personal beliefs and values. Lopez was selected from 15 regional finalists for his ability to use his dish, Pork with Hints of the Sea, to communicate a compelling narrative and emotional resonance that connected with audiences worldwide.

"This dish reflects my journey, from local pubs to fine dining, and the lessons passed down by the chefs who inspired me." Lopez said. "I pushed myself to use unfamiliar ingredients and techniques, while embracing a sustainable approach that minimises waste and honours every element on the plate."

The three awards reflect the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy's ongoing commitment to supporting young culinary talent who are not only skilled professionals, but also ambassadors of change, sustainability and cultural dialogue. The winners will be formally awarded at the Grand Finale, where the overall S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2024-25 will be announced in front of a Grand Jury consisting of seven internationally recognised chefs.

