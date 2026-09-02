STANLEY® enters flooring market through strategic partnership with Area Floors, powered by i4F Drop-Lock technologies

Area Floors develops and launches first-ever STANLEY branded flooring in EMEA

i4F drop-lock installation technologies selected for all new STANLEY SPC flooring

Prominent STANLEY and i4F branding on all packaging and installation materials

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

TURNHOUT, Belgium, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, today announced that STANLEY has entered the global flooring market through a strategic partnership with Area Floors, resulting in the first-ever STANLEY-branded flooring ranges, all featuring i4F drop-lock technologies. The STANLEY SPC flooring collections are now in production and will roll out across the EMEA region in 2026.

STANLEY's entrance into the SPC floating flooring category reflects its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products for today's growing residential construction and renovation markets. The new collections combine STANLEY's globally recognized brand with Area Floors' flooring innovation, engineering and manufacturing expertise, using i4F's proven drop-lock technologies for a fast, reliable and easy installation experience.

Established in 1843, the STANLEY brand is recognized worldwide - standing for quality, reliability, innovation and value. STANLEY speaks to professionals in small business, and DIY enthusiasts and equips users with the tools, confidence and credibility to build their reputation their way.

Area Floors, an Istanbul-based company with automated production capabilities and international export experience, brings development and manufacturing expertise to the collaboration. i4F's industry-leading drop-lock technologies align installation performance with the STANLEY brand's reputation for durability.

Beyond product development and technology integration, the collaboration includes coordinated branding, packaging and marketing initiatives. STANLEY and i4F branding will feature prominently on Area Floors' packaging, installation-focused content and supporting sales materials. This branding approach will help retailers and consumers identify products that combine the trust of the STANLEY brand as well as the proven ease of use of i4F's installation technology.

This latest launch highlights the growing importance of combining globally recognized brands with proven flooring technologies to create differentiated consumer products.

Caroline McInerney, EMEA Licensing Manager at STANLEY, said, "For more than 175 years, Stanley has stood for quality, durability and innovation. Expanding into flooring is a natural extension of our commitment to the residential construction and home improvement markets. Thanks to Area Floors' expertise, we have developed a flooring collection for today's consumers, featuring i4F drop-lock technologies for an easy installation experience.

Ferhat Çalınaltı, CEO of Area Floors, adds, "We are proud to bring STANLEY Flooring to the EMEA market. This partnership reflects Area Floors' expertise in developing and manufacturing flooring solutions for leading global brands, combining innovative design, advanced production and international market experience."

Dervis Anil, Project Lead – STANLEY Flooring Program, Area Floors, "From concept to commercialization, our focus has been to build a flooring collection worthy of the STANLEY name. Working closely with our partners, we have combined product innovation, manufacturing excellence and reliable installation to create a premium flooring solution for customers across the EMEA region."

John Rietveldt, CEO, i4F, comments, "Area Floors is a strong player in the global flooring market, and its prestigious partnership with STANLEY makes its selection of i4F's drop-lock technology a meaningful endorsement. Together, we are helping deliver an easy, reliable flooring experience for retailers, installers and consumers."

Contact:Gilliane Palmer+31 6 4189 9515gilliane@i4f.com

About i4F:

i4F is an innovations group focused on the development of patents and technologies for the flooring industry. Its portfolio includes IP for flooring and stair tread installation and wall mounting systems, material compositions, surface treatment, digital printing as well as laminate and board production technologies. i4F has strategic partnerships with the industry's most important IP players, including Classen, Kronospan, HMTX, CFL Flooring, Tarkett, Kingdom Flooring, Li&Co, QuickStyle Industries, Hymmen, Exterpark, Hesse-Lignal, Amorim, Tianzhen (TZ), Huali, PurChem, VICstairs and Finished Edge Technology. The company's flagship technologies, 3L TripleLock, Click4U, HerringB/ONE and i-Click4U, provide a unique one piece drop-lock installation technique for flooring panels that eliminates the need for an additional insert on the short side. The solution is suitable for stone polymer core, expanded polymer core, luxury vinyl tiles, laminate, and wooden flooring panels. International patents and patent applications for i4F's technologies have been granted and filed in over 100 countries worldwide. Visit i4F.com

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