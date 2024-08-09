Statement from the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Creditor Committee of Holders of Ukraine's Eurobonds reiterates its steadfast support for the Government of Ukraine and its support for the exchange offer and consent solicitation launched by the Ukrainian Government today.

A successful exchange would enable Ukraine to exchange its Existing Sovereign Notes and the Ukravtodor Guaranteed Existing Notes (as defined in the documentation published by the Ukrainian Government today) for new notes (or their cash equivalent). The exchange would provide significant debt relief to Ukraine, assist its efforts to regain access to the international capital markets, and support the future reconstruction of the country to the benefit of the Ukrainian people.

The Committee urges all holders of such notes to consult the documentation published by Ukraine today, take note of the respective instructions and deadlines and to participate in the exchange as early as possible.The Committee is advised by Weil, Gotshal and Manges (London) LLP and PJT Partners (UK) Ltd.

