Stay in your home region, seize new opportunities: EUstay presents ten EU-funded projects

EU flags hang from the Historic Town Hall in Münster. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Christoph Reichwein - EUstay - Stay in Your Region and Grow in Europe

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Regional opportunities across Europe are at the centre of multimedia content packages on ten EU-funded Interreg projects. The content is provided for use to local media and stakeholders.

NEWS AKTUELL // Berlin.- Europe's regions are where people live, work and build their futures. The new project "EUstay - Stay in Your Region and Grow in Europe" shows how EU Cohesion Policy makes it possible for people to remain in the places they call home. Through ten EU-funded cohesion projects in diverse European countries, EUstay demonstrates how targeted investment creates opportunities in smaller cities and rural areas.

The content packages will be produced over the coming twelve months and are available at the following link in the press area: https://www.presseportal.de/nr/183826?langid=2

The featured projects address the everyday issues that shape life in regions: better mobility, more housing options, stronger local economies, improved access to healthcare and support for the energy transition. The projects offer solutions to issues that truly touch Europeans. They are organised around five thematic pillars: Housing, Quality of Life & Social Inclusion, Mobility & Connectivity, Energy Transition, and Competitiveness & Innovation.

Selected projects reflect topics important to all age groups, with projects designed for children, teenagers, adults and older people.

Ready-to-use content packages for media and stakeholders

Each of the ten content packages contains four elements:

• Editorial video for broadcast and online use

• Short vertical clip for social media platforms

• Photo set for print, online and social media

• Story featuring insights from people who are involved in or affected by the projects

The content is produced in German, English, Danish, Dutch, French and Polish.

The packages are designed for:

• Local media on both sides of EU-internal borders and across member states

• Local Interreg secretariats

• Stakeholders responsible for Interreg projects

• Communication teams of EU-funded projects and regional institutions

Goals: visibility, trust and a closer link to citizens

EUstay aims to achieve three main outcomes. It raises public awareness of the impact of Cohesion Policy, particularly in border regions. It aims to improve the perception of the EU as an effective actor at local level, showing what EU funding changes in real communities. Finaly, it works to increase the visibility of Cohesion Policy in local media on both sides of the respective borders, so that regional audiences hear the same story in their own language.

The ten featured projects

The EUstay covers ten EU-funded cohesion projects, most of them cross-border cooperation projects along Germany's borders with Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland and France, and several across Central Europe:

• DDOG - The dual transition in the border region (Germany, Denmark)

• Business DE-DK (Germany, Denmark)

• ERMWIC (Germany, Netherlands)

• RenoWave (Germany, Central Europe)

• Sprachbrücke (Germany, Poland)

• Upper Rhine Sustainable Food (Germany, France)

• HeAT. Health Advancing Technologies for Elderly (Germany, Denmark)

• MONT Mobility (Germany, Netherlands)

• AsimutE (Germany, France)

• HERCULES-CE - Establishing Renewable Energy Communities (Germany, Central Europe)

The EUstay project is co-funded by the European Commission.

About the project

The project "EUstay - Stay in Your Region and Grow in Europe" presents EU-funded projects over a period of twelve months in multimedia content packages. The projects come from Germany and its neighbouring countries Poland, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, as well as from Central Europe. The content focuses on housing, quality of life, social inclusion, mobility, innovation and the energy transition. It is available to media free of charge.

EUstay is a follow-on to the EU co-funded projects EU4regions and EUconomy and builds on their work to make the role of EU Cohesion Policy in strengthening regions visible.

Press contact:

EUstay team

EUstay@newsaktuell.de