Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2024

HELSINKI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial report dates in 2024

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2024. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

The financial reports are published at approximately 8:30 EET. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of the financial reports.

Annual ReportStora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2023, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website in the week beginning 12 February 2024.

Annual General MeetingStora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 20 March 2024. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:Carl NorellPress officertel. +46 72 241 0349Investor enquiries:Anna-Lena ÅströmSVP Investor Relationstel. +46 70 210 7691

