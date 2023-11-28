(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

London, 28 de noviembre de 2023 (News Aktuell).-

European drama collaboration announces wide range of top drama at Content London

Today at Content London, partners within the New8 drama collaboration showcased their first set of eight drama series. New8 brings together eight public service broadcasters from North-Western Europe: ZDF (Germany), NPO (The Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RÚV (Iceland) and NRK (Norway) joined forces to create top drama, built on public service values. The first series will be broadcast in the participating countries starting 2025.

The New8 series entertain and shed light on European societies. The first-year slate has a wide span; ranging from heart touching stories on relevant themes – dealing with ethical dilemmas in our commercially driven world – to series playing with European arts and culture, and high-end dramas on events that have changed the world as we see it.

"We are proud to present this wide range of high-end dramas, a varied bouquet of stories that we strongly believe will become important and appreciated by European audiences", says Hans-Jørgen Osnes, Head of International Financing Drama at NRK.

The eight titles



About New8

The European drama collaboration New8 brings together eight public service broadcasters to co-produce and distribute high-quality drama series. Its aim is to strengthen their offer to local audiences, building on a shared public mission, and create a bigger impact in the international media sector. The collaboration is trust-based: each broadcaster decides which series they bring in. Through New8, partners can build on each other’s knowledge and experience to bring top drama to a wide audience. The New8 drama collaboration was unveiled at MIA, Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, in Rome last month.

Full Version: Stories for society: New8 unveils first-year lineup of drama series

Contact: ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen)

ZDF German Television, 55100 Mainz, Germany

E-Mai: pressedesk@zdf.de



