Strong international interest in Security Essen and EUDEX

High-ranking guests from the diplomatic, military and business communities attended the International Diplomatic Forum - including Dr Stefanie Babst, former Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO. - Messe Essen GmbH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- From Albania to Uzbekistan – visitors from almost 90 nations

- Trade visitors from 89 nations to date, international delegations and companies from more than 40 countries: Security Essen and the new Euro Defence Expo (EUDEX) are bringing guests from numerous parts of the world to Messe Essen this week. Visitors from the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, the UK, Poland, the Czech Republic and France are particularly well represented. But experts are also travelling from more distant countries such as Argentina, Ukraine, Singapore and South Korea to network across borders and find out about the latest security and defence technologies. Security Essen focuses on civil security, whilst the inaugural EUDEX is dedicated to the defence industry.

NEWS AKTUELL // Essen, 23 September 2026.- The international reach of the two trade fairs was particularly evident today at the International Diplomatic Forum held as part of EUDEX. High-ranking guests from diplomacy, the military and business – including consuls, defence attachés and naval representatives – came together for an exclusive dialogue. Registered participants included representatives from Ukraine, Canada and Türkiye, as well as Senegal and Jordan. The forum focused on European security and defence cooperation.

During a round-table discussion, a joint tour of the exhibition and a networking lunch, participants exchanged views with representatives from the diplomatic corps, the armed forces and industry. Dr Stefanie Babst, former Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO, delivered a keynote speech on ‘The importance of diplomacy for future European Security’. She said: “EUDEX 2026 demonstrates two things in particular: the impressive military innovative capacity of Germany and Europe, and Europe’s increased defence readiness. Both aspects are of vital importance.”

Tickets and admission at a glance

Security Essen and EUDEX remain open to trade visitors until Friday. Tickets for Security Essen and the Euro Defence Expo are available from the ticket shops at www.security-essen.de and www.eurodefenceexpo.de. An EUDEX ticket also provides admission to Security Essen. However, anyone wishing to visit the Euro Defence Expo must register in advance. A Security Essen ticket alone does not provide admission to EUDEX.

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