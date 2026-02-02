Swarovski renews its Board of Directors

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Swarovski International Holding AG appoints additional Independent and Family Directors

NEWS AKTUELL // Männedorf, Switzerland – February 2, 2026.- Swarovski International Holding AG has appointed further members to its Board of Directors: Ms. Jing Ulrich, a global investment banking executive, investor and board member joins the Board as its sixth Independent Director. Ms. Nadja Swarovski-Adams and Ms. Carina Schiestl-Swarovski, both 5th Generation, and Mr. Arturo Pacifico Griffini, 6th Generation, are the new family-appointed Family Directors along with Ms. Beatrice Ballini, new family-appointed External Director who was delegated by Mr. Markus Langes-Swarovski.

They join the Directors appointed in November 2021 - Ms. Annalisa Loustau Elia, Messrs. Markus Fiechter, Manuel Martinez, Robert Singer, and Chair of the Board Ms. Luisa Delgado, Independent Directors, and 5th Generation Family Directors Messrs. Mathias Margreiter and Robert Buchbauer, Vice Chair.

The changes follow last year's unanimous family shareholder decision to create an integrated global Crystal Group by incorporating the Wattens-based operations, strengthening the Family governance and settling all their legal disputes, thereby laying the foundation for the next phase of successful business development and value creation, on the back of the group concluding its successful business turnaround initiated in 2021 and return to positive financial results.

“I am inspired by the potential of the Board Directors' rich experiences to further elevate its strategy and oversight leadership, in order to shape the next phase of value creation", says Luisa Delgado, Chair of the Board of Directors. Robert Buchbauer, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, adds: "We are ready to take the company to the next level.”

The new Board of Directors of Swarovski International Holding AG is committed to responsible Corporate Governance in line with the principles of the related Swiss Code of Best Practice, in particular with regard to clarity of strategy for sustained long-term value creation and effective management oversight.

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded 131 years ago by Daniel Swarovski (1862-1956) in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for Automotive. It is one of Europe's largest family-owned luxury companies, now owned by family shareholders of the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations.

Swarovski Crystal Business is represented in over 140 countries worldwide with 2,300 Swarovski boutiques complemented by selected multibrand partners and employs around 18,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski’s heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

Contact

Karl Heinz Zanon

zbcom gmbh

+43 676 6200092