Sweden launches global tech event to bring together international business leaders and entrepreneurs, organised by Techa

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of The Tech Arena, an international tech event and the first of its kind to be hosted in a national football stadium, Friends Arena in Stockholm on February 22-23, 2024. The event will gather thousands of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from around the world to meet and discuss important topics such as innovation, economics, sustainability, and global megatrends.

"Sweden has in the last decades cemented itself as an innovation powerhouse of not only Europe but also the world, giving rise to industry-leading companies through Swedish ingenuity. However, until now, there has never been a tech event in Sweden that has matched this incredible output of innovation and world-class entrepreneurship. We are very excited to welcome the global tech community to Sweden," says Omid Ekhlasi, CEO of Techarenan.

Sweden is currently ranked as the second most innovative country in the world and one of the top producers of unicorns per capita. The country's role as a leading innovation nation and a role model for an impact-focused industrial and business sector has garnered global curiosity. This context creates the perfect foundation to introduce an international tech event focused on how the industrial sector together with the tech - and business community can cooperate to boost the economy, accelerate new sustainable ideas, and implement innovative solutions to drive positive change.

"A dynamic environment for research and innovation is key to Sweden's continued success in international markets. The Government will launch a new strategy for foreign trade, investments, and global competitiveness later this year, with a focus on innovation and research cooperation, among other things. The Tech Arena will offer an excellent forum for increased cooperation and new partnerships, and I look forward to participating," says Johan Forssell, Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Behind this event stands Techarenan, backed by government bodies such as the Swedish Innovation Agency, the official business agency for the host city; Stockholm Business Region, alongside Nordic and international corporations and organizations.

Techarenan, founded in 2014, is a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, investors and decision-makers. The platform comprises of several yearly tech events, a Nordic entrepreneurship competition, and a news site focused on the tech industry.

More than 3,500 companies have entered the yearly entrepreneurship competition Techarenan Challenge, and several of the winners have become Unicorn companies, surpassing valuations of $1 billion.

