SWIXX BIOPHARMA EXPANDS TO LATIN AMERICA THROUGH A STRATEGIC ACQUISITION AND COMBINATION WITH BIOPAS

With the addition of $220 million in sales, over 300 employees and therapeutic coverage in Neurology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastroenterology, Rare Diseases and Specialty, acquisition extends & transforms Swixx BioPharma's footprint

The acquisition is immediately accretive and creates a compelling, single-stop, multi-continent partner for biopharma companies

The acquisition builds on Swixx BioPharma's rapid rate of organic growth; the company has been recognized as one of Europe's fastest growing companies in 2024

BAAR, Switzerland, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swixx BioPharma AG, a global commercial platform dedicated to unlocking access to innovative medicines worldwide, announces today its strategic expansion into Latin America with the signature of an agreement to acquire 100% of the equity of Pharma Consulting Group S.A. the holding company of Laboratorios Biopas SA. With operational headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, Biopas is one of Latin America's leading independent marketing and distribution companies for international biopharmaceutical firms. Biopas has a presence in 20 countries, including Latam's "Top 5" markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia & Mexico. Closing of the transaction is expected after relevant regulatory approvals, anticipated in June-July 2024.

This acquisition follows on the entry of Swixx BioPharma into the Middle East region in September 2023 and marks another important step towards fulfilling Swixx's mission to become the preferred partner for biopharma companies seeking indirect routes to launch their medicines. Through Biopas' comprehensive Latam continental coverage, Swixx will now be able to provide a compelling offering covering Central and Eastern Europe, CIS/Eurasia, MENA and now Latin America.

Biopas leadership team remains at the helm of the combined company in Latam. Biopas name will be retained for Latam operations, even as Biopas becomes part of the Swixx BioPharma group.

Jean-Michel Lespinasse, CEO of Swixx BioPharma, warmly welcomed the Biopas team into the Swixx BioPharma family: "we look forward to working closely with the brilliant, dedicated professionals that Biopas has attracted across Latam," commented Lespinasse. "We shall work passionately, with respect for Biopas' personnel and entrepreneurial culture, to join the two companies and thereby create something greater than the sum of the two parts."

"Let me also take this opportunity to salute Biopas' Founders Pascal and Maria Fernanda Forget, who I am happy to announce will join us with the respective positions of Executive Regional General Manager Latam and Executive Operations Advisor. The Forgets also become our shareholders and Pascal will take a role on Swixx BioPharma's Board of Directors."

Benoit Chastaing, Swixx BioPharma's Non-Executive Board Member and Managing Partner at Merieux Equity Partners (Swixx Investor) enthused that "this represents a landmark move for Swixx. In a stroke, we are creating a well-scaled, completely new breed of partner for global pharma – offering a genuine, single-stop shop with real presence in three continents. This gives to multinational biopharma, for the first time, a capable, serious yet simple (and easily managed) strategic alternative to having direct presence outside of their top 20 global markets."

Pascal Forget, CEO and co-founder of Biopas, commented: "We welcome the opportunity to join the Swixx BioPharma group and contribute to the development of a broad and distinctive interregional platform. We strongly believe that by joining forces with Swixx, we will be better placed to fulfill our mission to bring innovative medicines to the Latin American population. Both companies have similar missions and business models, and their combination will generate significant value for our partners and our patients. We will continue to provide efficient solutions and unlock access in the region, while nurturing long-term relationships with all Biopas stakeholders."

About Swixx BioPharma

Swixx BioPharma operates fully owned subsidiaries across Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, Russia and several Eurasian countries including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East and now Latin America. Swixx BioPharma has over 1,300 employees and sales likely to exceed a billion Euros in 2024. The company is one of the fastest-growing, largest, independent, intercontinental commercial platforms for the biopharmaceutical industry. Swixx has gathered outstanding rare disease, oncology-hematology, specialty, vaccines and self-medication talent under one roof. For more information about Swixx BioPharma, please visit: www.swixxbiopharma.com.

About Laboritorios Biopas Group

Biopas is a leading pharmaceutical company in Latin America, specializing in the in-licensing, marketing, and sale of cutting-edge specialty pharmaceutical products. Our mission is to address unmet medical needs and facilitate access to innovative medicines. We provide efficient solutions to international pharmaceutical companies seeking to tap into sales opportunities across the region. Operating throughout Latin America with fully owned subsidiaries, we hold leading positions in CNS, Immunology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Rare Disease biopharmaceuticals. Our anticipated sales for 2024 are approximately $220 million, supported by a dedicated team of over 300 employees.

