Takeover deal in the fund industry: Anevis Solutions buys Frankfurt-based IT service provider gd inside

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Würzburg, (Germany) 7 de noviembre de 2023 (News Aktuell) .-

Anevis Solutions GmbH will take over Frankfurt-based gd inside GmbH on January 1, 2024. With this merger, the provider of IT solutions for the financial industry is expanding its portfolio to include additional services. At the same time, Anevis Solutions is further pushing ahead with the company's vision of offering "everything from a single source" to customers. gd inside will become a subsidiary of Anevis Solutions, while the management teams will remain in their current form. Both companies already maintain close business relationships with their teams due to common customers and their regular cooperation in projects.

"Together with the experienced gdi team, we will have the opportunity to further increase our range of services and further strengthen our position as a leading provider of IT solutions within the fund industry in the future. The complementary products of gd inside are a perfect match with the existing Anevis services. This will create a mutual benefit, as both our clients and gd inside's customers will profit from an expanded range of services," says Johannes Hauptmann, CEO of Anevis Solutions.

Dagmar Graw, CEO of gd inside, adds: "In addition to a similar corporate culture and ownership structure, our selection process for potential partners focused on the people involved and their service philosophy as well as the company's technical infrastructure. After numerous thorough discussions with various interested parties, our decision has now been made and we are very much looking forward to the joint challenges from the coming year onward."

gd inside will continue to operate as an independent limited liability company with all its existing employees, structures and responsibilities in the new year, ensuring continuity and quality of service for all customers.

About Anevis Solutions:

Anevis Solutions GmbH was founded in Würzburg in 2012 and is specialized in IT-supported reporting solutions for the financial sector. The company offers its customers individual SaaS solutions in the sales, marketing as well as regulatory area and has an international customer base of over 100 banks, fund providers, asset managers and other financial service providers.

About gd inside:

gd inside has been offering modular solutions and services with a focus on multi-provider-capable connections in market data and process management since 2012. In addition to specialist and technical consulting, the range of services primarily includes the development and operation of regulatory services.

Leandra Beck

Friedrich-Bergius-Ring 15

Anevis Solutions GmbH

Telefon: +49931/46621775

E-Mail: pr@anevis-solutions.com