TATAA Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TATAA Biocenter (the "Company" or "TATAA"), a leading global CRO for high-quality molecular analysis, announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"). The SAB will advise the Company and its leadership team on strategic matters, research and development initiatives, and other areas where their expertise is beneficial to the growth of TATAA's services. The inaugural members of the SAB include Dr. Binodh DeSilva, Dr. Kaia Sartori, Dr. Lydia Michaut, Dr. Matthias Machacek, and Dr. Zain Kassam.

"We are excited to have such a distinguished group of experts on our Scientific Advisory Board. Their collective expertise will be invaluable as we expand our services in personalized medicine to improve lives. The Scientific Advisory Board demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional services to our clients, and we look forward to working closely with them to achieve our goals." said Dr. Sofia Adolfsson, Scientific Officer and Head of Bioinformatics at TATAA.

Binodh DeSilvaDr. DeSilva is a seasoned senior healthcare industry executive with over 25 years of experience. She brings specialized expertise across the entire drug discovery and development continuum and has held leadership roles at Ultragenyx, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Amgen. Dr. DeSilva holds a PhD in Bioanalytical Chemistry. Dr. DeSilva formerly served as the president of the American Association for Pharmaceutical Sciences and has authored multiple industry guidelines for bioanalysis.

Kaia SartoriDr. Sartori brings decades of experience in regulated bioanalysis to TATAA, having served in various leadership roles including at Amador Bioscience (VP Bioanalysis and Biomarkers), AstraZeneca (Director of Integrated Bioanalysis), and PPD (Group Leader). Dr. Sartori holds a PhD in Medicinal Chemistry. Throughout her career, Dr. Sartori has been the bioanalytical lead for global submission dossiers, including eight new drug approvals in 2021 and 2022.

Lydia MichautDr. Michaut is a distinguished molecular immunology expert in the development and regulatory approval of biologics and gene therapy drugs. Her expertise spans decades encompassing academic, global pharma, CROs, and consultancy. She currently holds a pivotal position at Novartis as Director Scientific Governance. Dr. Michaut earned a PhD in Molecular Biology and Innate Immunity, during which she was directly involved in the work that merited the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for Dr. Jules Hoffmann. Dr. Michaut has supported the full drug development continuum across multiple therapeutic areas to enable the successful approval of biologics and gene therapies.

Matthias MachacekDr. Machacek is an expert in Model-Based Drug Development of biotherapeutics and is the Founder and Managing Director of LYO-X AG, a strategic consulting and PK/PD modelling services provider based in Switzerland. Prior to founding LYO-X, he served as Medical Engineering Group Head at Novartis. Dr. Machacek holds a PhD in Fluid Dynamics. Dr. Machacek has helped numerous biopharma companies make critical decisions to advance their therapies, both through LYO-X and local accelerators.

Zain KassamDr. Kassam is an entrepreneur, investor, senior biotechnology executive, and physician-scientist. He has expertise at the intersection of medicine, biological engineering, and computer science. Dr. Kassam is the co-founder and former Chief Medical Officer of Finch Therapeutics Group, a Nasdaq-listed precision microbiome biotechnology company, and OpenBiome, a national supplier of donor-derived treatments. He has led Phase I-III clinical trials with academic collaborators across multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. Kassam holds an MPH degree from Harvard University in Quantitative Methods with a focus on clinical trials and completed post-doctoral training at MIT in biological engineering/AI. He was awarded an MD from Western University and completed his Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology training at McMaster University.

TATAA has been providing molecular analysis services for over 20 years and has established itself as a leader in the field. The SAB's extensive experience in bioanalysis and next-generation biotherapeutics makes them an invaluable asset to TATAA.

Contact for more info:Martin Cooke, TATAA Biocenter, Marketing & Comms Specialist.Email: martin.cooke@tataa.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tataa-announces-formation-of-scientific-advisory-board-301972513.html