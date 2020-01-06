COMUNICADO: Tbilisi - Europe's New 'City of Lights' Breaks Tourism Record With Former Milan Football Star as Mayor

Publicado 06/01/2020 14:25:47 CET

Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi and former Milan footballer, makes it possible for the capital of Georgia to break the tourism record in 2019.The city was recently painted with spectacular light displays for the new year, making it Europe's official new city of lights.

TBILISI, Georgia, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tbilisi is generating a lot of buzz in Europe after breaking tourism records for the second year in a row. In 2018, the city hosted over 3.6 million people, an unprecedented record of tourists, which grew by 15.7% in the first three quarters of 2019.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061811/Tbilisi_Rustaveli_A... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061811/Tbilisi_Rustaveli_A...]

The main increase in incoming tourism came mainly from Europe, as more tourists began to flock to the capital of Georgia. The five countries leading the growth rate of incoming tourism are Ireland (72%), Switzerland (45%), Germany (38%), Denmark (32%), and England (28%).

Festivities for this tremendous achievement began mid-December, as the city invested over 4 million Euros and countless man-hours in building a light spectacle to celebrate the New Year. And Georgia's capital does look magical for 2020 with all its impressive decorations.

The main Christmas Tree in Tbilisi is 25 meters tall and beautiful. Created by the Italian company IDO SRL, it's even more charming thanks to its resemblance to a regular spruce tree.

In an annual survey conducted by the Georgian National Tourism Administration, only 1.7% of visitors were dissatisfied with their stay in the city. Referred to as 'The city full of history', Tbilisi is known for its appreciation of history as well as its love of change. And there's something here for everyone. Most tourists enjoy shopping, the local cuisine, fine Georgian wine, and sightseeing.

The mayor has turned Tbilisi into the new city of lights in 2020 as he remains focused on pilgrimage from all over Europe.

The city's decorations will be cleared away on January 14th, when the city releases its official 2019 tourism data. Given the anticipated growing demand, the tourism record is expected to be broken once again in 2020 and an even more impressive light show for the new year will be planned. Tbilisi Officials will wait, check, and keep travelers posted.

Tbilisi City Hall

Tbilisi is the capital and the largest city of Georgia, lying on the banks of the Kura River with a population of approximately 1.5 million people. Founded in the 5th century AD by Vakhtang I of Iberia, Tbilisi has served as the capital of various Georgian kingdoms and republics.

The Tbilisi City Hall is a representative body in the city government of Tbilisi, Georgia. It is responsible for the ongoing management of the City of Tbilisi. Like any local authority, the Tbilisi City Hall is involved in municipal matters of the type of education, culture, welfare, infrastructure, cleaning, sanitation and the like.

Kakha Kakhaber has served as a Mayor of Tbilisi since November 2017. A former footballer, he played for the Georgia national team from 1996 to 2011. He was voted Georgian Footballer of the Year in 2001-2003, 2006 and 2011 and was considered one of Georgia's most important players.

Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061811/Tbilisi_Rustaveli_A... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061811/Tbilisi_Rustaveli_A...] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061812/Kakha_Kaladze_Mayor... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061812/Kakha_Kaladze_Mayor...] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061813/Tbilisi_Main_Christ... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061813/Tbilisi_Main_Christ...]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061812/Kakha_Kaladze_Mayor... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061812/Kakha_Kaladze_Mayor...]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061813/Tbilisi_Main_Christ... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061813/Tbilisi_Main_Christ...]

Media Contact:Manana Tokmajishvili Head of Press Office Tbilisi City Hall Mob: +995599881478 mtoqma@gmail.com[mailto:mtoqma@gmail.com]