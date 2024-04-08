Technogym Ecosystem: the Open Platform that connects equipment from any brand

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

At FIBO 2024 in Cologne Technogym introduces the new TECHNOGYM CHECK UP and reinforces TECHNOGYM ECOSYSTEM OPEN PLATFORM STRATEGY, the one and only AI based open platform that integrates equipment from any brand and over 140 software and apps

COLOGNE, Germany, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years Technogym has developed a unique ecosystem made of connected smart equipment, software, apps, artificial intelligence, on-demand exercise content and tech services. This allows end-users to live a frictionless experience fully personalized on their goals, passions and aspirations and operators to personalize every aspect of a member's gym experience, from assessment to program customization and follow-up, improving member's experiences and increasing ROI thanks to the surge in the attraction rate, retention, upselling and secondary spend. Moreover AI-based Technogym Ecosystem Coach adjusts training programs to enhance engagement and maximize results and supports marketing efforts through advanced profiling, allowing operators to run loyalty campaigns.

Technogym Ecosystem makes up an open platform that seamlessly integrates software applications already in use in the club (membership software, marketing platforms, body analysis and assessment devices), fitness equipment (from any manufacturer), payment methods (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Stripe, Visa, Mastercard and others) and members' consumer apps and wearable devices, to provide fitness, health, and sport enthusiasts with fluid and hyper-personalized training experiences.

New Technogym Checkup Assessment Station Launching at FIBO 2024

The brand-new Technogym Checkup – native to Technogym Ecosystem and launching at FIBO 2024 – makes up the ultimate access point to Technogym Ecosystem. Thanks to Technogym Checkup and its artificial intelligence, users can start their personalized and targeted training programmes based on their individual physical and functional parameters, track their improvements along the way, and get adapted training protocols over time. This innovative AI-based assessment station is the way to personalize each single training programme: Technogym Checkup scans body composition, analyses strength performances (from activities on strength machines within Technogym Ecosystem), balance, mobility and cognitive abilities. Then, it combines all data in the Wellness Age metric and Technogym Coach – the Artificial Intelligence unifying the whole ecosystem – prescribes effective training protocols that adapt over time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380495/Technogym_Ecosystem_FIBO.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653712/Technogym_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technogym-ecosystem-the-open-platform-that-connects-equipment-from-any-brand-302109572.html