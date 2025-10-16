Techsomed and Medtronic to Collaborate on Image Guided Ablation Therapy

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MINNEAPOLIS and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Techsomed Ltd., a pioneering medical AI-powered software company specializing in image-guided therapy is pleased to announce a collaboration with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology. The pilot collaboration brings together Techsomed's BioTraceIO360™ software and the Medtronic Emprint™ microwave ablation system as a complete solution for Image Guided Ablation Therapy. Together, Techsomed and Medtronic can support interventional radiologists (IRs) throughout the full cycle of ablation management, from planning to post-treatment assessment.

In minimally invasive therapies such as ablation, effective image guidance is crucial. However, challenges such as limited intra-procedural visibility, non-integrated technologies, and reliance on fragmented imaging systems can hinder physicians' ability to maintain local control of tumor margins, often leading to the need for repeat interventions.

By using Techsomed's innovative planning, visualization, and margin confirmation software in combination with the Emprint™ Ablation System with Thermosphere™ technology, IRs will arm themselves with advanced capabilities for real-time visualization, predictive margin control, dynamic treatment planning, and scalable, spherical ablation zones, allowing them to pursue optimal treatment outcomes.

"In collaboration with Medtronic, we aim to set a new standard for minimally invasive ablation treatment—grounded in data, not assumptions," said Yossi Abu, CEO and Founder of Techsomed. "By adding our advanced imaging, real-time predictive modeling, and seamless workflow integration to the cutting-edge ablation technology offered by Medtronic and their industry-leading in-vivo therapy datasets, we aspire to bring a new level of treatment precision to our customers."

Techsomed is a global medical imaging software company redefining precision in minimally invasive care. Its BioTraceIO360™ platform unifies CT, MRI, and ultrasound data into an intelligent clinical workflow powered by generative AI, enabling physicians to plan, predict, and validate treatments with unmatched clarity and control. From pre-procedure simulation to real-time tissue response prediction, Techsomed transforms guesswork into guidance—supporting safer, faster, and more consistent outcomes in image-guided therapy.

