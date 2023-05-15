Tele2 ranked number one in Europe's Climate Leaders 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A) (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 B) is ranked number one among 500 European companies in Europe's Climate Leaders 2023 list compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista.

For the third time The Financial Times in partnership with Statista ranked Europe top 500 Climate Leaders. Tele2 is ranked number one with a total score of 86,9. The list was compiled by calculating companies' performance in cutting their emissions intensity in scope 1, their own operations, and scope 2, the energy they buy, for the period 2016-21, but also by assigning a score to reflect transparency on scope 3, supply chain emissions, plus other indicators of commitment to reducing emissions.

"We are honoured and happy to be named as Europe's Climate Leader. Fighting climate change is a key priority for Tele2, and we have set the target to achieve net zero emissions in our operations and value chain by 2035. Our vision is to lead in sustainability and this type of recognition shows that we are on the right track," says Erik Wottrich, Head of Sustainability, Tele2.

In an earlier version of the ranking, Tele2 was ranked on place 18. Following a correction in the data sample collection, Tele2 is now ranking as number 1. Consequently, all the top three spots are being held by telecom companies of which two are Swedish.

Read the complete FT Europe Climate Leaders 2023 list here.

Read our 2022 Annual & Sustainability Report and learn more about our climate agenda and achievements here.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan, Head of External Communications Phone: +46 761 15 38 30Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tele2-ranked-number-one-in-europes-climate-leaders-2023-301824454.html