Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Board of Directors of Marel

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a shareholder in Marel for over half a decade, with a current shareholding of 3.3%, has today sent a public letter to the company's Board of Directors.

The letter can be found here: https://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2023-11-29-teleios-letter-to-the-board-of-marel.pdf.

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: teleioscapital@greenbrookadvisory.com+44 (0)207-952-2000

