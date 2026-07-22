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Sustainable Business: The Companies of Schwarz Group Present Roadmap to Combat Climate Risks and Resource Scarcity

? Seventh Sustainability Report highlights expansion of energy and resource sovereignty

? External ESG rating confirms effective alignment of sustainability with strategic risk management

? Climate transition plan serves as central instrument for future-proofing business processes

NEWS AKTUELL // Neckarsulm, July 22, 2026 — The companies of Schwarz Group prove that economic success goes hand in hand with ecological and social responsibility, even in volatile times. With the publication of their seventh jointly developed Sustainability Report for the 2025 fiscal year, they present a transparent, data-backed review. The result: Targeted investments in sovereign energy supply and effective resource protection strengthen supply chain resilience, thus transforming sustainable business into a long-term competitive advantage. In doing so, the companies of Schwarz Group are holding a steady course toward their jointly defined net-zero target* by 2050, which was scientifically validated last year by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“Especially in times of geopolitical volatility, we do not waver from our sustainability targets; instead, we steadily continue on our path," says Susanne Marell, Executive Vice President of Schwarz Corporate Affairs. "Through measures to strengthen our energy and resource sovereignty, as well as a clear commitment to our responsibility as an employer and trainer, we reinforce the long-term stability and future viability of our entire ecosystem."

ESG Rating Underpins Economic Stability

To achieve long-term financial, ecological and social goals in a stable manner, the companies of Schwarz Group link sustainability directly with their respective holistic risk management. The effectiveness of this approach is confirmed by an annual, external ESG rating. Through this continuous and transparent assessment, potential market and environmental risks can be significantly reduced. The integrated ecosystem of the companies of Schwarz Group — comprising retail, in-house production, digitalization and recycling — not only secures the future viability of the respective business models but, with around 604,000 employees, also remains a reliable anchor of stability in economically challenging times. In the 2025 fiscal year, the companies of Schwarz Group created 9,000 new jobs worldwide — 5,000 of them in Germany alone.

Energy Sovereignty as a Response to Geopolitical Crises

As an effective counterweight to volatile energy markets driven by global uncertainties, and as a lever for active climate action, the companies of Schwarz Group are continuously expanding the use and production of energy from renewable sources. The amount of self-generated solar power rose by 28 percent in 2025 to more than 473,000 megawatt-hours. This corresponds to an average annual consumption of more than 136,000 households. In addition, consolidated operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) have already been reduced by 44.1 percent compared to the 2019 base year. This decline underscores the continuous progress toward the jointly defined, near-term climate target for 2030, which calls for a 48 percent reduction in emissions. A central milestone in the current report: The companies are publishing a climate transition plan for the first time. As a strategic tool for achieving the jointly defined targets, it forms the basis for future-proofing business processes in light of increasing climate risks and outlines key levers on the path to net zero by 2050.

Resource Sovereignty Through Circular Economy

Another milestone is the successful conclusion of the previous, jointly pursued plastic strategy as of the end of 2025: A 35.9 percent reduction in plastic (compared to 2017) was achieved here, alongside a 26.1 percent use of recycled material and a 67.3 percent recyclability rate for own-brand primary plastic packaging. With the jointly adopted successor strategy, "REset Resources," the companies of Schwarz Group are expanding their targets by 2030 across all divisions to encompass all packaging materials. The end of the fiscal year also revealed a positive result for the handling of operational waste: A total of 90.1 percent of waste was reused, recycled, composted or fermented. By 2030, this figure is to be increased to 95 percent, with pure waste incineration (pursuant to DIN SPEC 91436) deliberately excluded. Waste generated at our own recovery and disposal facilities, as well as construction waste, is also excluded.

More Information

The complete, jointly developed Sustainability Report of the companies of Schwarz Group for the 2025 fiscal year is available online at: gruppe.schwarz/en/how-we-act/sustainability-report-2025?

Press Contact

Schwarz Corporate Affairs GmbH & Co. KG

Phone 07132 30-788600

presse@mail.schwarz

About Schwarz Group

Schwarz Group is an international leader in the retail industry with some 14,500 stores and 604,000 employees. In the 2025 fiscal year, the companies of Schwarz Group generated a total sales volume of 185.6 billion euros. Their unique ecosystem lets them cover the full value cycle: from production and retail to recycling and digitalization. They create solutions to make peoples' lives safer, healthier and more sustainable, both right now and in the future – they act ahead.

Lidl and Kaufland form the pillars of the food retail market and are an integral part of customers' daily lives in 33 countries. Many of the own-brand products and much of the sustainable packaging come directly from Schwarz Produktion. Through its recycling management solutions, the circular economy division PreZero promotes a functional circular economy and is investing in a clean future. The IT and digital division, Schwarz Digits, provides compelling digital products and services that meet the high German data protection standards, thus ensuring the maximum degree of digital sovereignty. As a partner service provider, Schwarz Corporate Solutions assists the companies of Schwarz Group with all matters related to administration, HR, operational activities and everything in between.