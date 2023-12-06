The competition for the CIVIS Media Prize 2024 is open: Submissions welcome until 19 January 2024

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

6.12.2023 – Cologne (ots) (News Aktuell).- The competition for the European CIVIS Media Prize is open. Media professionals from all EU countries and Switzerland are invited to submit contributions on the topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and - in this context - social cohesion online by 19 January 2024. The CIVIS Media Prize honours outstanding TV, radio and online productions that promote the peaceful coexistence between people from different geographical and cultural backgrounds. It is endowed with a total of 27,000 euros.

New 2024: Productions that were first shown at a festival in the period from 21 January 2023 to 19 January 2024 can also be submitted for the CIVIS VIDEO AWARD. The festival must be staged in the EU or Switzerland. Further information can be found in the conditions of participation.

Nine different CIVIS prizes are awarded in four areas and various categories:

CIVIS VIDEO AWARD:

non-fiction programmes

fiction programmes

social media formats (moving images)

CIVIS AUDIO AWARD (German language):

short programmes of up to six minutes

long programmes over six minutes

podcasts

YOUNG C. AWARD (films by creators of up to 38 years)

CIVIS CINEMA AWARD (audience award)

The CIVIS TOP AWARD is an additional prize for the best production of the year in the AUDIO, VIDEO and YOUNG C. categories. Direct candidatures for the CIVIS TOP AWARD are not possible. The winner will be chosen by the jury chairpersons from the winners in the various categories.

The CIVIS Media Prize is sponsored by ARD, represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. The ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and the EBU are media partners. The WDR mediagroup, Produzentenallianz, VFF Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Open Society Foundations and the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie are cooperation partners.

The European Parliament is patron of the CIVIS Media Prize 2024.

The non-profit CIVIS Media Foundation for Integration and Cultural Diversity, based in Cologne, is responsible for organising the competition, jury meetings and the award ceremony.

The European CIVIS Media Prize aims to encourage media professionals to deal with issues of migration, integration, cultural diversity and social cohesion in a creative, constructive and, where necessary, (self) critical way.

Here are the conditions of participation for the CIVIS Media Prize 2024.

