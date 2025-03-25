The Digital Twin by FySelf arrives; a new era in personalized Artificial Intelligence

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Madrid, 25 de marzo de 2025.- Digital transformation has evolved towards a model where digital identity is gaining increasing prominence. In this context, FySelf introduces TwinH, the Digital Twin, an innovation based on artificial intelligence that enables users to create a digital replica of themselves, capable of learning, interacting, and executing tasks in digital environments. This technology redefines automation and online presence by offering an advanced alternative for personalized and patented digital management. Through a continuous learning system, TwinH, the Digital Human Twin, adapts to each user's preferences, ensuring complete control over shared information. FySelf thus establishes a new paradigm in digital representation, combining advanced AI and automation across multiple platforms.

TwinH: a new dimension in digital identity.

The Digital Twin developed by FySelf, known as TwinH, represents an evolution in digital identity management. Unlike traditional automation systems, TwinH allows each user to develop a digital replica with unique characteristics, based on real and continuously updated information. Its design integrates machine learning, enabling it to evolve and enhance its responsiveness according to interactions with different environments. This system is trained using data provided by the user and through successive interactions, achieving a high level of personalization. Through the TwinH application, available for mobile devices, users can define behavioral parameters and optimize performance over time. One of its main advantages is the ability to manage digital tasks simultaneously across different platforms, such as social networks, customer service, government and business processes, intelligent surveys, education and healthcare.

Security and data control are key aspects of TwinH. Users can decide what information to share and the level of access granted, with privacy as a top priority. This ensures that the Digital Twin operates autonomously without compromising the integrity of personal data.

Applications and functionalities of the Digital Twin.

The potential of the Digital Twin by FySelf extends to various fields, optimizing digital presence and automating multiple processes. Its main applications include:.

Digital assistants: facilitates task delegation and social media interaction management, improving communication efficiency as well as unique and customized support.

Education and training: functions as a virtual tutor, providing personalized content and learning assistance.

Customer service: enables companies to manage inquiries automatically, enhancing the user experience.

Information management: analyzes and organizes large volumes of data in real time, offering agile and context-adapted responses.

One of TwinH's key differentiators is its continuous learning capability. As it interacts in different environments, the system improves its accuracy, providing increasingly efficient responses tailored to user needs. Its seamless integration across multiple platforms without complex reconfiguration facilitates implementation in various sectors.

This digital clone model, powered by artificial intelligence, establishes a new standard for interaction in the digital environment. FySelf offers a solution that not only optimizes online presence but also redefines how individuals manage their identity within the digital ecosystem. The arrival of the Digital Twin marks a milestone in the evolution of artificial intelligence applied to personal automation. With a flexible and highly adaptable structure, TwinH enables more efficient digital management, ensuring a balance between automation and user control. FySelf continues advancing in digital presence transformation, opening new possibilities for intelligent and personalized interaction.

