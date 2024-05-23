THE LEGO GROUP CELEBRATES CHILDREN'S UNIQUE CURIOSITY ABOUT THE COSMOS BY ASKING THEM TO EXPLORE SPACE THEIR WAY (1)

The LEGO Group blasts Unidentified Playing Objects (UPOs) above the New York City skyline on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Inspired by kids’ creative visions, the UPOs were debuted to families at a watch party at Maritime Parc in Jersey City with astronaut Kel

The LEGO Group invites kids to see space as a playground for their imagination as it blasts their predictions of space travel above the New York City skyline

A new global study 1 by the LEGO Group reveals that 86 percent of kids are interested in finding new planets, stars and galaxies, and 77 percent want to travel to space.

The LEGO Group is fostering kids' imaginations by giving the world a preview of what awaits us in the universe.

The LEGO Group invited kids worldwide to share their ideas on space travel. Last night, their unique spaceship creations were showcased in the night sky above New York City in the first-ever 'UPO' sighting (Unidentified Playing Objects).

in the first-ever 'UPO' sighting (Unidentified Playing Objects). The LEGO Group and the International Astronomical Union are calling for children to reimagine the constellations in their own way as Funstellations.

A new global study1 by the LEGO Group finds that 86 percent of kids aged four to 14 are interested in finding new planets, stars and galaxies, and 77 percent want to travel to space. Additionally, more than 3 in 5 (68 percent) children believe there are aliens in space, and 64 percent say they would want to meet one.

The LEGO Group, drawing inspiration from the universe for over 50 years, aims to unite children's curiosity about space through the ultimate creative medium of LEGO bricks. This year, the company is unveiling many epic Space-themed sets like the LEGO Friends Stargazing Camping Vehicle, inviting adventurers to stargaze and spot constellations, and the LEGO City Space Explorer Rover and Alien Life Playset, enabling kids to explore new worlds and unleash their creativity.

Scientists estimate that only four percent of our universe has been explored, with just 646 people ever seeing the great beyond in person2. The LEGO Group predicts that Gen Alpha's eagerness to search the cosmos will be the key to exploring the 96 percent of the universe still to be discovered.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a UPO!

The LEGO Group asked kids across the world to share their visions of how they would like to explore the cosmos. With the help of Associate Master Builder at LEGO House, Didac Perez Soriano, a selection of these spacecrafts were reimagined in LEGO bricks.

The LEGO Group then showcased the future of space travel according to a group of young budding space explorers – Lotty (10, UK), Sebastian (10, Denmark), Jace (13, Hong Kong SAR, China), Jillian (7, USA), Jordan (12, USA) and Orla (6, UK) – by blasting their unique designs, playfully coined Unidentified Playing Objects (UPOs), over the New York City skyline.

Taking over the most photographed skyline of all time3, the show included a space bed UPO powered by butterfly wings complete with a snack drawer for long journeys, a turtle spaceship that walks on the moon, a dog spaceship with 360° windows to see all that space has to offer, and a dinosaur ship with a jetpack, among others.

Didac Perez Soriano, Associate Master Builder at LEGO House, said: "Children are our inspiration for play and creativity. At LEGO House, we aim to provide the pinnacle experience for letting play and creativity run free, and that's why I leapt at the opportunity to build 3D representations of their creative spaceships in LEGO bricks. The imagination shown by young children around the world was mind-blowing and this was one of the best experiences I have had. I'm ecstatic we can share these with the world. With so much of the universe still to be explored, we can't say that what they have created isn't possible or even out there already."

Lotty Ingle, the 10-year-old designer of the butterfly wing powered bed spaceship from Leeds, UK, said:"I was over the moon when I found out that my design had been picked. I kept saying to my mum "Really?", "No, but really Mum?". I like to be eco-friendly and didn't want to use any electricity so I thought butterfly wings would be a good idea. I would love to travel to all the planets that no one has discovered yet and see if there is life there, and if they are just like us. I would really like them to try all my favourite snacks that I am bringing with me."

All UPOs in their LEGO brick form can be viewed at the "Explore Space Your Way" exhibition at LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, until June 17. LEGO House is the ultimate destination for celebrating everything beyond our world. The collaborative exhibition with the Technical University of Denmark at LEGO Square allows visitors to learn more about the infinite depths of space through wildly creative exhibits crafted entirely from LEGO bricks.

Reimagining the Constellations

While the constellations of our night sky have been set by astronomers in history, the LEGO Group also believes that Gen Alpha can bring a new creative lens to our view of the stars. Celebrating kids' curiosity about the future of space, the LEGO Group is asking children to reimagine the night sky with their own Funstellations.

With a guardian's help, children are invited to visit LEGO.com/Space to download a sky map and join the dots together to show what object or shape they can see in the stars – maybe it's a cowboy riding a unicorn or a flying whale.

The LEGO Group will then work with the International Astronomical Union to recognise their formations as Funstellations – official reimaginations of our constellations – and update our vision of the night sky.

Debra Elmegreen, President of the International Astronomical Union said: "We are excited to tap into the unbridled creativity of children through this collaboration by encouraging them to look up at the night sky and think about the stars. The next generation of scientists and space explorers will shape how we understand and interact with the Universe. With this project, we hope to give them a head start."

Visit LEGO.com/Space to submit your Funstellation and explore space your way.

Notes to Editors

1 Independent research was conducted on behalf of the LEGO Group from March 18 to April 22, 2024 among kids aged 4-14 and their parents from the United Kingdom (n=1,000), the United States (n=1,000), Germany (n=1,000), Turkey (n=1,000), Australia (n=500), New Zealand (n=500), Singapore (n=1,000), China's Mainland (n=1,000), Hong Kong SAR, China (n=1,000), Taiwan Region (n=1,000), India (n=1,000), South Korea (n=1,000), Japan (n=1,000), Spain (n=1,000), France (n=1,000), Italy (n=1,000), and Portugal (n=1,000).

2 Source: NASA

3 Source: Pixsy

About the LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which means "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more news from the LEGO Group, and information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus.

About LEGO House:

LEGO House, situated in the hometown of the LEGO Group in Billund, Denmark, is the ultimate LEGO experience – anything is possible here. Comprising of over 25 million LEGO bricks, four one-of-a-kind Experience Zones, nine rooftop playgrounds, and a unique LEGO Museum, LEGO House reinforces the importance of the five key skills that are developed when learning through play - physical, social, emotional, cognitive and creative skills.

Designed to allow LEGO lovers of all ages to unleash their creativity, LEGO House is home to some of the world's largest LEGO models including giant dinosaurs, waterfalls, and the Tree of Creativity, providing plenty of inspiration for any fan's next masterpiece.

About the UPO Ambassadors:

Lotty Ingle (10, United Kingdom): Lotty will set off into the universe in a space bed powered by butterfly wings. The bed-shaped spacecraft has a dragon's fire engine to give her extra power and keep her warm, and a special snack drawer underneath to keep herself and the aliens well fed in between planet visits.

Sebastian Mikkelsen (10, Denmark): Sebastian's rocket is shaped like a straw hat with reindeer antlers as wings and would have a high-tech computer lab, gaming room and a place to eat and sleep. His spaceship will have a big power rocket attached that will allow him to zoom around to other planets where he will discover aliens to befriend.

Jace Kong (13, Hong Kong SAR, China): Jace can't wait to one day be able to explore space in her dog shaped spacecraft with 360° windows so she can see all that space has to offer and wave to any aliens as they fly by. Taking inspiration from a dream she had, the spacecraft will have fun multi-coloured lights so she can host parties on the moon with all the different breeds of dogs to keep her company whilst exploring the cosmos.

Jillian Granelli (7, USA): Jillian fantasizes about setting off around space on a dinosaur wearing a big jetpack, allowing her to speed between planets faster.

Jordan Hardnett (12, USA): Jordan says he will travel to space and discover the unknown in his alien spaceship fully equipped with futuristic gadgets, including night vision goggles to see other creatures.

Orla Diamond (6, UK): Orla hopes to explore space in her turtle-shaped spacecraft which has a long neck to help her see and hear everything. It even has a slide and ladder for when she ventures out on foot across her newly discovered planets.

