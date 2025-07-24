The MT Group wins a contract to build key infrastructure at the FSRU LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MT Group Secures Large Scale Contract for the Execution of Key Infrastructure at Germany’s Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal

NEWS AKTUELL // Vilnius, Lithuania. July 24, 2025.- MT Group, a leading European EPC contractor specializing in strategic energy and industrial infrastructure, has been awarded a major contract for the execution of all topside and onshore based infrastructure at the new jetty in Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal in Germany. The agreement marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening company’s establishment in Western Europe’s most critical energy transformation efforts.

The contract was awarded by Worley, acting as the project’s engineering lead, on behalf of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) – Germany’s state-owned operator of Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). Under this agreement, MT Group will execute a full package of all topside and onshore based infrastructure, including mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, civil installation and tie-in works into existing grid system as part of Phase 2 of the terminal’s development, supporting the permanent relocation and integration of the FSRU at its final jetty location.

A Strategic Pillar in Germany’s Energy Security

The Brunsbüttel FSRU Terminal is a flagship component of Germany’s national energy security and diversification plan. In response to the stop of Russian pipeline gas following the Ukraine crisis, Germany fast-tracked the deployment of multiple FSRUs to ensure continuous, flexible access to global LNG supplies. The Brunsbüttel facility is in operation since 2023 and is one of three DET’s operational terminals in Germany. In phase 2 the FSRU will be relocated to a newly constructed jetty.

Second Contract Award in Brunsbüttel

This is MT Group’s second major contract in Brunsbüttel. In October 2024, the company signed a deal with Gasfin to construct a 50 MW heater facility – a project currently in advanced construction stages.

Defining Recognition for MT Group

“This contract marks an extraordinary moment for our company,” said Mindaugas Zakaras, CEO of MT Group. “Being selected to contribute to such a strategically important infrastructure project in Germany is not only a testament to our technical capabilities, but a recognition of the trust we have built across the European energy market. Together with Worley and Deutsche Energy Terminal, we are fully committed to delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, and execution excellence. This project will be a reference of historic importance for MT Group.”

The award reflects MT Group’s proven capability to execute mission-critical infrastructure at the highest European standards: on time and with uncompromising precision.

Baltic FSRU Experience: A Foundation of Trust

MT Group’s selection for Brunsbüttel builds on its unmatched experience in connecting FSRU infrastructure in the Baltic region, where energy independence and security have been national priorities for over a decade.

• Klaipeda LNG Terminal, Lithuania

As Lithuania’s first FSRU facility, the Klaipeda terminal enabled complete independence from Russian gas imports. MT Group was a key EPC player in its infrastructure rollout. Today, the terminal serves not only Lithuania but also Latvia, Estonia, and Finland via regional interconnectors – proving essential during the 2022–2024 energy crisis.

• Paldiski FSRU Terminal, Estonia (Elering)

In Estonia, MT Group executed the offshore pipeline connection and infrastructure works for the Paldiski FSRU terminal, operated by Elering. The project plays a critical role in securing Estonian and Finnish supply, connected via the Balticconnector pipeline. It was implemented on a fast-track schedule in direct response to the geopolitical energy shifts of recent years.

These two reference projects showcased MT Group’s agility, technical competence, and trusted delivery—even under high pressure and short timelines.

Solidifying Strategic Footprint in Europe

This project marks a breakthrough milestone in MT Group’s Western European establishment and will serve as a long-term reference for:

• Strategic LNG import and regasification infrastructure.

• EPC execution under German regulatory and technical standards.

• Multi-stakeholder integration between private developers, state-owned terminal operators, and international engineering firms.

About MT Group

MT Group is an independent EPC contractor headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, delivering high-value infrastructure projects across the energy, industrial, and clean fuels sectors. With operations throughout Northern, Central, and Western Europe, the company has built a reputation for technical excellence, execution reliability, and long-term client trust. MT Group is a key partner in Europe’s evolving energy transition and infrastructure modernization.

Press Contact:

MT Group

Migle Poškute-Klimasauskiene

+370 656 57230

m.klimasauskiene@mtgroup.lt

www.mtgroup.lt