COMUNICADO: The Polar Regions - The End of the Eternal Ice (2)

'WOR 6' is being published with a total circulation of 20,000 copies. The publication is not sold, but given away for free. There is no profit-making intent. It is available at www.worldoceanreview.com [http://www.worldoceanreview.com/]. At the same time as the printed edition, the entire publication will also be published online. In addition to the German version, an English edition will also be available shortly.

'World Ocean Review 6 - The Arctic and Antarctic - extreme, climatically crucial and in crisis', edited by maribus gGmbH, Hamburg 2019, 332 pages, with numerous graphics and photographs, paperback.

