They're really going for it: emporia launches the first 5G smartphone with a screen warranty - Svoja Fotostudio / Emporia

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Better safe than sorry: the emporiaSMART.8 with Smartcover and rubber protectors

NEWS AKTUELL // Linz.- A moment’s inattention, and the mobile phone falls to the floor. According to the German digital association bitkom, a broken screen is the most common type of damage to smartphones, accounting for 77 per cent of cases, followed by a damaged casing at 41 per cent.

In mid-July, the European smartphone company emporia is launching the emporiaSMART.8 – the world’s first 5G smartphone to come with screen and casing protection included as standard.

1) The patented emporia Smartcover provides all-round protection for the smartphone and allows key functions to be operated even when the cover is closed.

2) The phone is fitted with rubber protectors at the corners. This rubberized edge protection safeguards the phone even when you wish to use it without the Smartcover.

3) emporia display warranty: Within the first twelve months of purchase, emporia will replace a broken display free of charge. In this case, ‘free of charge’ means that emporia will cover the full cost of replacing the high-quality OLED screen, as well as working hours and transport costs.

Info Centre: All notifications in one place

The 6.36-inch mobile comes with a high-performance OLED screen and the latest Android 16 version. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures the best possible connection to headphones, speakers or the hands-free kit in the car. In addition, the ASHA protocol enables audio content to be streamed directly from the smartphone to a hearing aid in high quality.

The SMART.8 comes as standard with the clear, easy-to-use emporia interface, the Info Centre where all notifications are consolidated in one place, the ‘emporiaCOACH’ smartphone training program, and the patented No-Panic Button, which quickly calls for help in an emergency.

The new 5G mobile phone also features wireless charging – older people appreciate the ability to charge their smartphone in the car in this simple way. And for those who are reluctant to let their photos, videos and files disappear into an American cloud, there’s also the option to store their data securely on a 512-gigabyte SD card.

The emporiaSMART.8 is available online (including at emporiamobile.com and on Amazon). Recommended retail price (RRP): 499 euros.

Contakt:

emporia Telecom

Walter Deil, Unternehmenssprecher/Company Spokesman

Telefon: +43 670 7010 322

E-Mail: Walter.Deil@emporiamobile.com

Website: https://www.emporiamobile.com