Third largest European plant based producer Vivera acquired by JBS S.A.

Purchase of Vivera, Europe's third-largest plant-based protein producer thrusts JBS into the plant protein market; the €341 million deal includes the three manufacturing units and a research and development center in The Netherlands

SÃO PAULO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS, the world's largest protein company and second-largest food producer, has entered into an agreement to purchase Vivera, Europe's third-largest plant-based food produced, for an enterprise value of €341 million. Vivera develops and produces a broad range of innovative plant-based meat replacement products for major retailers in over 25 countries across Europe, with relevant marketshare in The Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany. The deal includes three manufacturing units and a research and development center located in The Netherlands.

The acquisition of Vivera strengthens and boosts JBS' global plant-based products platform. Strong growth is expected in this category throughout global markets. The deal will add a brand to JBS' portfolio that is well-established in consumer preference, strengthening the Company's focus on value-added products.

Vivera, currently the largest independent plant-based company in Europe, will join other JBS initiatives such as Seara's, Incrível range, a market leader in plant-based hamburgers, and Planterra, with the OZO brand in the United States.

"This acquisition is an important step to strengthen our global plant-based protein platform", said Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. "Vivera will give JBS a stronghold in the plant-based sector, with technological knowledge and capacity for innovation".

To nurture its entrepreneurial spirit JBS plans to manage Vivera as a standalone business unit with its current leadership team to remain in place.

"Joining forces with JBS gives us access to significant resources and capabilities to accelerate our current strong growth trajectory and Vivera brand expansion", said Willem van Weede, CEO, Vivera.

The deal was approved by the JBS board of directors and will be concluded after approval by the antitrust authorities.

About JBS

JBS is the world's second-largest food company and the largest in animal protein. With a global platform diversified by geography and type of products (poultry, pork, beef and lamb), the Company has over 245,000 employees in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others. In Brazil, there are over 145,000 employees, making the company one of the country's largest private employers.

Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Seara, Moy Park, Friboi, Primo, and Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is also investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wrapping, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport.

JBS conducts its operations focused on the high quality and safety of its food products, and it adheres to best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain. The Together for the Amazon program is part of this commitment. Besides fostering the sustainable development of the Amazon biome, promoting the conservation and sustainable use of the forest, it also incorporates improvements in the quality of life of the population living there, as well as the development of new technologies for preserving the environment. With the implementation of a blockchain platform, unrivalled in the animal protein sector, it will extend control not only over the direct suppliers of JBS, but also over their suppliers.

About Vivera Foodgroup

Vivera has been a pioneer in the development of vegetarian and plant-based meal components since 1990. The company with almost 400 employees with headquarters and 3 production sites in the Netherlands has since grown into one of the three largest producers in Europe. Vivera Foodgroup is only active in the vegetable products market and its mission is to stimulate the consumption of vegetable proteins.

Vivera is committed to supporting consumers with the tastiest plant-based products. Vivera has an extensive and growing range of more than 50 tasty products. Vivera products are available in more than 27,000 supermarkets in 25 European countries.