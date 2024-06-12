Toni Kroos becomes Marc O'Polo Testimonial

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Toni Kroos, Germany’s most successful footballer and one of the best in the world, becomes the new menswear testimonial for Marc O'Polo.

Stephanskirchen, June 12th 2024 (News Aktuell).-

The aim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relevance of menswear for the casual lifestyle brand, generating new customers, increasing brand desirability, and sustainably increasing growth in the menswear category. The collaboration kicks off with the Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, which will appear in all Marc O'Polo countries and at all touch-points from the end of August, 2024. The communication strategy includes a broad-based, wide-reaching media campaign. This will be the biggest menswear activation in Marc O'Polo's history.

As a long time player for the world’s biggest club, Real Madrid, and star of the German national team, Toni Kroos is the most successful German footballer of all time. His tremendous athletic performance, maximum perfection and outstanding quality on the pitch have helped him to achieve the highest levels of recognition and relevance at national and international level.

Outside of his soccer career, Toni Kroos stands for social responsibility with a strong personality through the Toni Kroos Academy and his foundation and is known as a family man. He also has an enormous media reach through his Instagram account, with more than 45 million followers. Thanks to this remarkable overlap in terms of brand values, he is the perfect match for a collaboration with Marc O'Polo.

ABOUT MARC O'POLO

Founded in Stockholm in 1967, Marc O'Polo today stands for a contemporary lifestyle that combines authentic modernity and innovation with a relaxed Scandinavian spirit. The focus is on durable premium quality, sustainable design and responsible action. The versatile product range includes the divisions Marc O'Polo Modern Casual, Marc O'Polo DENIM, Marc O'Polo SHOES, Marc O'Polo ACCESSORIES and the BODYWEAR, BEACHWEAR, EYEWEAR, HOME and JUNIOR licenses. Special Capsule Collections and cooperations with international lifestyle brands complete the portfolio and make statements on the pulse of time.

The products of Marc O'Polo SE, headquartered in Stephanskirchen/Germany, are available in 41 countries through its own online shops. Around 2,300 retail and franchise partners as well as own stores represent the brand nationally and internationally in 60 countries.

Contact

Albert Fetsch

Group Manager Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

MARC O’POLO SE

HOFGARTENSTRASSE 1 83071 STEPHANSKIRCHEN

T +49 8036 90-1676

M +49 172 8126 416

AlbertFetsch@marc-o-polo.com

WWW.MARC-O-POLO.COM

HEADQUARTERS: STEPHANSKIRCHEN GERMANY

REGISTER COURT: TRAUNSTEIN COMMERCIAL REGISTRY 31384

MANAGEMENT BOARD: MAXIMILIAN BÖCK, SUSANNE SCHWENGER, DR. PATRIC SPETHMANN, MARKUS STAUDE-SKOWRONEK, DR. DIRK SCHNEIDER



