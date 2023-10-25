Torbjörn Lööf proposed as new Chairman of AB Electrolux

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The Nomination Committee of AB Electrolux proposes that Torbjörn Lööf is elected as new Chairman of the Board of AB Electrolux at the Annual General Meeting 2024.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, Staffan Bohman has announced that he will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2024. The Nomination Committee proposes that Torbjörn Lööf is elected as new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux on March, 27, 2024.

Torbjörn Lööf is Board member of Husqvarna AB, Essity Aktiebolag, AB Blåkläder and Mercer International Inc. During the period 1989-2020, Torbjörn Lööf has held several senior management positions within the IKEA-sphere. Among other positions, he has been CEO of Inter IKEA Holding, Inter IKEA Systems and IKEA of Sweden. He has also held senior management positions at IKEA in Sweden and Italy and been Chairman and Board member of numerous IKEA-companies.

Torbjörn Lööf is born 1965 and is a Swedish citizen.

Torbjörn Lööf has a solid background within the IKEA-sphere with extensive experience of working with a strong brand, global supply chains and strategic ability to develop and successfully adapt the business in a changing global environment as well as experience as Board member of public companies. It is the opinion of the Nomination Committee that this makes him very well suited as Chairman of AB Electrolux to lead the company's ongoing work to sharpen its strategic focus to grow profitably in selected home appliance categories in the mid- and premium segments and enable return to good results and profitability levels and achieving the company's financial targets.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2024.

This disclosure contains information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 25-10-202319:00 CET.

