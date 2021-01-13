Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3 (3)

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (Dollars in millions) --- December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 --- ASSETS --- Current assets --- Cash and cash equivalents 3,022 2,465 --- Current investments 454 615 --- Trade receivables 2,629 2,443 --- Unbilled revenue 1,050 941 --- Other Current assets 832 748 --- Total current assets 7,987 7,212 --- Non-current assets --- Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,483 2,361 --- Goodwill and other Intangible assets 1,155 950 --- Non-current investments 1,094 547 --- Other non-current assets 1,150 1,190 --- Total non-current assets 5,882 5,048 --- Total assets 13,869 12,260 --- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY --- Current liabilities --- Trade payables 339 377 --- Unearned revenue 544 395 --- Employee benefit obligations 278 242 --- Other current liabilities and provisions 1,905 1,743 --- Total current liabilities 3,066 2,757 --- Non-current liabilities --- Lease liabilities 600 530 --- Other non-current liabilities 342 272 --- Total non-current liabilities 942 802 --- Total liabilities 4,008 3,559 --- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 9,800 8,646 --- Non-controlling interests 61 55 --- Total equity 9,861 8,701 --- Total liabilities and equity 13,869 12,260 ---

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (Dollars in millions except per equity share data) --- 3 months ended December 31, 2020 3 months ended December 31, 2019 9 months ended December 31, 2020 9 months ended December 31, 2019 --- Revenues 3,516 3,243 9,948 9,583 --- Cost of sales 2,275 2,159 6,471 6,420 --- Gross profit 1,241 1,084 3,477 3,163 --- Operating expenses: --- Selling and marketing expenses 156 169 459 502 --- Administrative expenses 192 204 577 612 --- Total operating expenses 348 373 1,036 1,114 --- Operating profit 893 711 2,441 2,049 --- Other income, net (3) 77 110 203 294 --- Profit before income taxes 970 821 2,644 2,343 --- Income tax expense 263 194 718 597 --- Net profit (before minority interest) 707 627 1,926 1,746 --- Net profit (after minority interest) 705 626 1,916 1,741 --- Basic EPS ($) 0.17 0.15 0.45 0.41 --- Diluted EPS ($) 0.17 0.15 0.45 0.41 ---

NOTES:

((1. )(The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on January 13, 2021.

))((2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com/])(.

))((3. Other Income includes Finance Cost.))

