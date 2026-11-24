(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

New solution connects theft across stores, as Trigo data shows repeat offenders returning every 2–7 days

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigo today announced the launch of its Theft Analysis Engine, a privacy-forward AI solution that helps retail loss prevention and security teams uncover high-impact theft, reveal previously unknown repeat offenders and build evidence for faster investigations across their store network.

The solution brings together unpaid walkouts, unresolved self-checkout theft, aisle concealment and cashier fraud. It organizes scattered incidents into prioritized cases with supporting video, helping teams focus their resources on high-value theft and recurring loss.

Returning every 2–7 days

Trigo's analysis of repeat theft at self-checkout found typical return intervals of 2–7 days, similar to the shopping frequency of regular customers. Among the clearest repeat-offender cases, theft occurred on almost every visit. Viewed separately, those incidents can conceal a persistent pattern.

The financial impact can be disproportionate. In retail activity analyzed by Trigo, 2.5% of shoppers accounted for 60% of recorded loss—highlighting the value of finding and connecting the incidents behind sustained theft.

Trigo reports a 15 uplift in repeat-offender identification, measured across retailer deployments. The company also reports 50–70% faster investigation and evidence collection, helping teams spend less time searching footage and more time progressing cases.

"A repeat offender does not have to be a known offender," said Daniel Gabay, co-founder and CEO of Trigo. "A walkout in one store and theft at self-checkout in another can look like unrelated events. Following the products gives us the context to connect them. The Theft Analysis Engine helps retailers uncover those patterns and build stronger cases around the theft causing the greatest harm."

The Theft Analysis Engine works with retailers' existing CCTV infrastructure and complements Trigo's real-time loss prevention capabilities, supporting teams from immediate intervention through to investigation.

Trigo will showcase its technology at NRF 2027: Retail's Big Show, January 10–12. Visitors to booth #1906 can explore the Theft Analysis Engine and see a live unpaid-walkout detection demonstration.

About Trigo

Trigo Vision is a world leader in physical AI for retail, solving the industry's toughest challenges across the UK, Europe, and North America. Built with privacy-by-design, its Forbes AI50-recognized computer vision platform processes 10 million shopping activities monthly, powering loss prevention, autonomous stores and more. Visit trigoretail.com.

Media contact:asegev@trigoretail.com

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