COMUNICADO: UL Receives EN 302 567 Accreditation for 802.11ad Testing Services

Designation helps fuel innovation by advancing the development of safe and robust high speed 60GHz Wi-Fi devices - impacting far-reaching technologies from AR/VR to gaming and streaming services

BASINGSTOKE, England, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, announced today that their EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) and wireless laboratory in Basingstoke, U.K. has received EN 302 567 accreditation for 802.11ad testing services. EN 302 567 addresses multiple-gigabit/s radio equipment operating in the 60 GHz band.

Allowing for dramatically increased transmission of data at speeds up to multiple gigabits per second, 802.11ad enables new usage scenarios, such as transmission of uncompressed ultra-high definition video over a wireless network, lag-free docking, lightning-fast web browsing, turbo-charged gaming and seamless screen mirroring. The key to 802.11ad is it that uses a completely different frequency band to previous Wi-Fi standards: instead of widely used 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequencies of 802.11b/g/n/ac, 802.11ad works over 60GHz. The large amount of spectrum available at 60GHz means far more data can be transmitted.

According to Ben Mercer, senior test engineer, Consumer Technology, UL, as more and more devices are incorporating wireless communication, the current use spectrum is becoming increasingly crowded. "Our insatiable need for faster data is pushing wireless technology towards maximum channel capacity. Extremely high frequencies, such as 60GHz, offer a large amount of uncongested spectrum, allowing for much wider channel bandwidths and higher data rates," said Mercer.

For manufacturers who require accredited product testing and certification, UL's Basingstoke laboratory is the only accredited facility in the U.K., and one of only a few in Europe, to test to 802.11ad standard. UL also offers testing and certification services that address global market access needs to help navigate destination market regulatory landscape.

"UL is excited to be a key part of the growth and safe adoption of new Wi-Fi innovations that are the backbone of world-changing technologies," said Ghislain Devouge, global vice president and general manager, Consumer Technology at UL. "This new IEEE accreditation equips us better to support companies bringing 802.11ad devices to market and meet regulatory requirements that help fast-track their project fulfillment."

IEEE accredited 802.11ad testing services are available at:

UL VS LtdUnit 1-3 Horizon, Wade Road, Kingsland Business ParkBasingstoke, RG24 8AHUnited KingdomTel: +441256312100Email: ctech.uk@ul.com[mailto:ctech.uk@ul.com]

