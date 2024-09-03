Unleashing the power of nearshoring, with Novacomp

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Madrid, 3 de septiembre de 2024.- Nearshoring has reshaped U.S. trade with the rest of the world, becoming part of the new industry model that seeks to reduce costs. This strategy consists of relocating commercial or production processes to countries closer to the main market, which generates multiple benefits for companies. In this context, Novacomp offers nearshoring consulting services, helping U.S. companies to accelerate their digital transformation process through IT services, including Agile Teams and Resources, IT Consulting, Quality Assurance and Software Testing, Cybersecutity, Cloud Services, Application Development, etc.

Benefits of nearshoring with Novacomp

Novacomp has positioned itself as a leading firm in the nearshoring field through its Novashore division. In this way, the company's IT services contribute to improving the competitiveness of its clients' businesses, generating significant cost savings compared to onshore solutions.

At the same time, the company offers access to a large pool of highly qualified Latin American talent capable of operating multiple technologies in the market, backed by Novacomp's 26 years of experience in the region. These professionals are aligned with the U.S. culture and time zone, allowing for seamless communication and more efficient project management.

A service adapted to the latest trends

Throughout its history, Novacomp has been characterized by employing agile methodologies and adopting cutting-edge technologies to meet its clients' objectives. Within this framework, its innovative and results-oriented approach has been fundamental in establishing solid relationships with U.S. companies.

In this way, Novacomp offers a reliable, high-quality nearshoring consulting service through which organizations can save costs and access specialized talent.

Novacomp has established a solid reputation in the Latin American IT solutions market, bringing tangible benefits to U.S. companies to optimize their operations and maximize their business performance.

