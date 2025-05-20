Unlimited eSIMs for business and leisure travel; BLIVALE’s international proposition

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The global increase in mobility has driven demand for connectivity solutions that are stable, secure, and unrestricted. Within this context, the company BLIVALE, headquartered in Tenerife since 2017 and established in London as of 2024, delivers an international solution centred on the eSIM, tailored for both business and leisure travel.

This technology removes the need for physical SIM cards, avoiding the necessity of swapping cards between countries and enabling internet access without roaming charges. eSIMs offer instant connectivity across multiple devices and regions, adapting to the demands of today’s most discerning users.

BLIVALE’s catalogue includes products with global coverage, truly unlimited data, and easy activation, with a range of plans and competitive pricing adapted to different travel profiles. These solutions are available for both individual and business clients, supported by fast delivery and continuous assistance.

A global network of truly unlimited mobile data

BLIVALE has developed an exclusive mobile connectivity offering based on unlimited data eSIMs, available in its specialised catalogue. Among the most requested options are the Europe eSIM, the USA eSIM, and the Europe and USA eSIM, ideal for frequent travellers between these regions. For broader coverage needs, the company also offers the Global eSIM, valid in more than 148 countries and regions.

The offering is completed with solutions tailored to various consumption patterns and travel durations, including products such as travel eSIM, mobile data eSIM, eSIM plans, and eSIM data plans. All options are available as prepaid, rechargeable models with no expiration date, and support shared usage between multiple devices. Access is granted via QR code within 24 to 48 hours after purchase, with no identification requirements and automatic activation upon arrival at the destination.

In addition to connectivity, BLIVALE provides supplementary services such as free VoIP numbers, pay-as-you-go international calls, management through a centralised app, and tethering capabilities. This infrastructure enables a smooth and customisable experience without dependence on local Wi-Fi networks or unexpected roaming charges.

Flexible solutions for business and personal use

BLIVALE’s unlimited eSIMs are designed for a wide range of users, including tourists, students, relocated professionals, event organisers, digital nomads, and international consultants. Coverage is supported through agreements with over 340 global network operators, ensuring access to high-quality mobile networks with 3G, 4G, LTE, or 5G speeds, depending on the country.

The catalogue spans regions such as Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, with available plans for destinations including Japan, the United States, Morocco, India, Brazil, Vietnam, South America, and Australia. All products are available through the official website and offer straightforward setup on eSIM-compatible devices.

BLIVALE’s commitment to unlimited connectivity is reflected in a stable, transparent, and flexible platform. With solutions designed for the modern generation of mobile users, the company strengthens its international positioning through a technological network that removes physical and economic barriers.

Emisor: BLIVALE

Contacto:

Gabinete Periodístico

Email de contacto: comunicados@prensaymedios.com