User-friendly 5G smartphone with top features for self-confident people

A smartphone as it should be II: The new emporia E6 with patented easy-to-use emporia interface and top features. - emporia

Linz, Austria, 1 de agosto de 2023.-

The Austrian manufacturer emporia has sold more than 17 million phones so far. Now the Linz-based company is launching the new E series and opening a new chapter. "With the emporia E6, we are targeting self-confident people aged 45 to 65, who value a high-end product that is easy to use, offers security and meets all the standards that are placed on a smartphone today," says Eveline Pupeter, sole owner and managing director of emporia Telecom international.

The emporia E6 plays technically in the same league as the Samsung A series. Latest 5G technology, top camera and Camera Pro, NFC, fingerprint sensor, voice input.

Despite the high-tech features, the Austrian Company has not forgotten what made emporia the technology leader and three-time Senior Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year in Germany: Ease of use thanks to the patented emporia interface, charging cradle, state-of-the-art technical support for those with limited hearing et cetera.

Emergency button for sports and leisure

And don't forget the patented emporia emergency call function: this provides security if you want to feel safe when walking home at night or if you injure yourself while mountain biking or elsewhere during sports and leisure activities and want to call for help quickly and easily.

Particularly elegant is the easy switching between the familiar Android mode and the easy-to-use emporia user interface. If, for example, relatives or specialists are helping to set up the smartphone and prefer to do so on the familiar Android interface, they can do so here and then switch to the clear and user-friendly emporia interface with just a few clicks.

Price 399 euros (RRP). www.emporiamobile.com

