Valle Venia presents new song by LPS feat. Lara: Where will it take me

27 feb, Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, Germany (News Aktuell).- The song describes the challenge of trusting the flow, relying on oneself, following one's own values with confidence.

In a time when everything seems to begin to dissolve, when disorientation prevails more than ever

and when one is searching for something to hold on to, certainty can be found in uncertainty.

Lara's authentic interpretation, with her multi-faceted voice, conveys confidence in finding a way for oneself and others.

In the faceless, noisy crowd, where glances are not returned and touches are not felt, one is pulled away by an invisible hand.

You are on your own, but somewhere there is a light and a hope that guides you when the fog lifts and you find yourself

in the certainty of meeting someone who “can read my mind and my soul.”

Invisibly connected, across time and space, this path is open.

Multilink: https://valevenia.lnk.to/wherewillittakeme

Youtube : https://youtu.be/0MVTgXO2E_M

Website : www.valle-venia.com

CONTACT: Valle Venia art & science

Press: Press@valle-venia.com