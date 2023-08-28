Valmet to deliver seventh tissue production line to Papel San Francisco in Mexico

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply an Advantage DCT 100TS tissue production line to Papel San Francisco in Mexico. The new TM 10 machine will be installed at the company's mill in Mexicali and the start-up is planned for the second quarter 2025.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Papel San Francisco currently has five Valmet lines in operation, started up between 2006 and 2020. TM 9 is currently under delivery and will start up in 2024. The upcoming delivery of TM 10 in 2025 will mark a milestone for Valmet as it features the 100th ViscoNip press that Valmet has delivered to customers globally over the years. The press has been recognized among tissue producers for its unique flexibility, uniformity, energy saving capability and high-quality tissue paper.

"To meet the increasing demand of tissue products we need to grow our capacity. The previously installed tissue lines from Valmet have served us well and allow us to run at maximum speed to get the output we need. Our operators are familiar with the machine concept, and it is easy to operate. Therefore, it was a natural choice to select an Advantage DCT line again," says Dario Palma y Meza Espinoza, Operational Director, Papel San Francisco.

"It has been an exciting experience to participate in Papel San Francisco's impressive growth journey as a supplier. They always pay attention to details and expect the best. We are convinced that we will have another successful project together," says Jan Larsson, Director of Sales, Tissue Mills, North America, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a width of 2.8 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min. It will add 30,000 tons of tissue paper per year to Papel San Francisco's current production of toilet tissue, kitchen towels and napkins.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise an Advantage DCT 100TS tissue machine. The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and cast alloy Yankee cylinder. The machine will also feature the well proven Advantage tissue technology including a ViscoNip press, an AirCap hood and the WetDust dust system. Start-up and commissioning are included in the delivery.

About the customer Papel San Francisco

Papel San Francisco started up their first tissue machine in 1982. In the past 40 years the company has grown steadily and is today operating seven tissue machines with a yearly capacity of 210,000 tons of tissue products.

For further information, please contact:Jan Larsson, Director of Sales, Tissue Mills, North America, Valmet, tel. +1 404 229 4269Jenny Lahti-Samuelsson, Vice President Sales, Tissue Mills, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +46 703 17 12 87

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

