Valmet's financial reporting in 2024

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 5, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2024 as follows:

February 7, 2024 - Financial Statements Review for 2023

April 24, 2024 - Interim Review for January­­–March 2024

July 24, 2024 - Half Year Financial Review for January–June 2024

October 30, 2024 - Interim Review for January–September 2024

The Annual Report for 2023 will be published on February 28, 2024, at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

