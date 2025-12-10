VisIC Technologies Announces $26M Round B Investment Led by Global Semiconductor Leader; Hyundai Motor Company and Kia (

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisIC Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power semiconductors for electric mobility, today announced the successful second closing of its Round B funding, securing $26 million. The round was led by a global semiconductor leader, with HKMC joining as a strategic investor. This milestone reinforces VisIC's position at the forefront of GaN innovation for EV traction inverters and strengthens its role in enabling next-generation electric mobility.

The lead investor's focus on advancing critical semiconductor technologies complements VisIC's proprietary DGaN™ platform, designed to deliver unmatched efficiency, scalability, and reliability for automotive drivetrains. HKMC's participation underscores its commitment to integrating GaN technology into mass-production EV platforms.

The global EV market is experiencing rapid growth, with automakers racing to improve driving range, reduce costs, and meet stricter sustainability targets. A critical bottleneck lies in the efficiency and scalability of power electronics, particularly traction inverters, which directly impact vehicle performance and energy consumption.

Problem StatementTraditional silicon-based solutions struggle to deliver the efficiency and power density required for next-generation EV platforms, especially at higher voltages. While SiC (Silicon Carbide) devices offer improved performance, their high cost and complex manufacturing limit widespread adoption. VisIC's GaN-based DGaN™ technology addresses these limitations by enabling smaller, lighter, and more efficient inverters—unlocking new possibilities for both 400V and 800V architectures.

Use of FundsThe new capital will accelerate VisIC's roadmap, including:

Optimization, qualification, and release of Gen3 750V GaN dice and power modules.

Development of Gen4 1350V GaN technology, supporting the full spectrum of EV designs.

Stabilization of the supply chain and ramp-up of GaN product delivery for EV traction inverters.

Expansion into emerging 800V data center power requirements, leveraging the same advanced GaN platform.

Executive QuotesTamara Baksht, CEO of VisIC Technologies:"This investment marks a major milestone for VisIC and the global EV industry. Our DGaN technology is redefining power electronics for electric vehicles, and the support of our strategic partners accelerates our mission to deliver high-efficiency, scalable solutions for the next generation of mobility."

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia:"Hyundai Motor Company and Kia are committed to advancing sustainable mobility. Partnering with VisIC enables us to integrate cutting-edge GaN power technologies into our EV platforms, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and performance as we shape the future of electric transportation."

